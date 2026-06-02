Kangana Ranaut says parents accepted her career after National Award; expert reflects

Parental approval can carry enormous emotional weight, particularly during major life transitions and career milestones. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently reflected on her early years in the film industry and how her parents struggled to accept her career path.

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Looking back at her debut in the 2006 film Gangster, Kangana shared that her parents’ reaction deeply affected her. “They were not very okay with what I was doing, but they knew that I would figure it out by myself. After Gangster, my father did not even give me any response. When I asked my mother, she said, ‘Nahi hamara samajh mein thoda ye hai ki ap chhotey bhi ho, underage bhi ho… iss tarah se scene aap se karwa liye (You are underage and they made you do these scenes).’ So I replied that you only saw those scenes in this entire film? I was so heartbroken that that’s how they perceived that film, because they were thinking what society would think. After that, I thought I would never expect any review of my films from my parents because they have never seen films,” she told the team behind Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.