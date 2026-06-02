Kangana Ranaut says parents accepted her career after National Award; expert reflects

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Parental approval can carry enormous emotional weight, particularly during major life transitions and career milestones. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently reflected on her early years in the film industry and how her parents struggled to accept her career path.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Looking back at her debut in the 2006 film Gangster, Kangana shared that her parents’ reaction deeply affected her. “They were not very okay with what I was doing, but they knew that I would figure it out by myself. After Gangster, my father did not even give me any response. When I asked my mother, she said, ‘Nahi hamara samajh mein thoda ye hai ki ap chhotey bhi ho, underage bhi ho… iss tarah se scene aap se karwa liye (You are underage and they made you do these scenes).’ So I replied that you only saw those scenes in this entire film? I was so heartbroken that that’s how they perceived that film, because they were thinking what society would think. After that, I thought I would never expect any review of my films from my parents because they have never seen films,” she told the team behind Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.
She also spoke about the contrast between external recognition and familial validation. “When Mr Bachchan sent me a beautiful letter about my performance in Queen, I thought how Mr Bachchan can perceive it, my father cannot perceive it… and I cannot have a grudge against my father for that because he is not an artist. His work is different.” Over time, however, attitudes within her family changed. “Then, when I got the National Award, they were very happy. That was the turning point for them, me getting the award from the President of India.”
Parents may evaluate success through one lens, while their children seek understanding through another.
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Parental validation holds a unique emotional weight because parents are often our first source of acceptance, approval, and belonging. Even as adults, many people unconsciously carry a desire to be seen and valued by the people who raised them. Professional success, public recognition, or awards can be deeply fulfilling, but they don’t always replace the emotional significance of feeling understood and appreciated by one’s parents.”
When parents acknowledge an achievement, Gurnani says, it often feels like validation not just of what a person has done, but of who they are. “This is why even highly accomplished individuals can feel hurt when their successes are dismissed or misunderstood. The need for parental approval is less about status and more about emotional connection and a sense of being truly seen.”
Differences between parents and adult children are often less about love and more about perspective. Parents may define success through stability, security, or social acceptance, while younger generations may prioritise fulfilment, creativity, purpose, or personal growth. Conflict tends to arise when either side believes their definition is the only valid one.
“The key is creating space for mutual understanding rather than trying to convince the other person to change. Parents benefit from becoming curious about what motivates their child, while adult children benefit from recognising that parental concerns often come from care, even when poorly expressed,” notes Gurnani.
She suggests that open conversations that focus on feelings rather than judgments can help reduce defensiveness. Instead of debating whether a choice is right or wrong, families can discuss what that choice means to the individual. “Relationships tend to remain stronger when both sides feel heard and respected, even when they continue to disagree. Ultimately, healthy family relationships are built not on having identical values, but on maintaining respect for each other’s journeys.”