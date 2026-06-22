‘Learnt so much from contemporaries like Deepika’: Kangana Ranaut on admiring peers; how it helps

Success is often viewed as an individual achievement, but many high performers acknowledge that growth also comes from observing others. Whether in sports, entertainment, business, or everyday life, people frequently pick up habits, attitudes, and skills from their peers. Actor Kangana Ranaut recently reflected on this idea while speaking about fellow actors and the importance of learning from those around us. Discussing what she admired about Deepika Padukone, Kangana noted that Deepika’s sporting background influenced the way she approached her work.

She told Entertainment Live, “I learnt so much from people around me. Whatever good qualities I saw in people around me, I took inspiration from that.” She named Deepika and shared, “I learnt so much from contemporaries like Deepika. She had an athletic background. I came from studying science. I learnt that it’s so beneficial to exercise. I learnt from others also… Like those who styled themselves well.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Kangana said that people should acknowledge and learn from their contemporaries. Emphasising the need for a healthier mindset, she remarked, “The kind of negativity that I see around me now, especially in the younger generation… So much negativity is not good. This is toxic. We need to eradicate it consciously.”

The actor also reflected on how every generation has individuals who leave a distinct mark that cannot simply be replicated. Speaking about iconic performers across eras, she said, “People think that actresses come and go, but that’s not the case.” She added, “There hasn’t been a second Meena Kumari, or Karisma Kapoor, also. There is a time for everything… Be it Hema Malini or Waheeda Rehman or… There cannot be another Madhubala. Every era has its own face and you can never replace those people. There hasn’t been another Madhuri Dixit, or Juhi Chawla, or even Divya Bharti. So it’s not just me. There hasn’t been another Deepika Padukone also. All of us represent a particular era.”

Her comments touch on broader themes that extend beyond any one profession: learning from peers, avoiding unnecessary comparisons, and understanding that success does not always have to come at someone else’s expense.

Unhealthy comparison vs learning from others

Sonal Khangarot, counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Comparison is a natural human tendency, but the way we engage in it determines whether it helps or harms us. Unhealthy comparison occurs when we use another person’s achievements, appearance, relationships, or lifestyle as a measure of our own worth. It often leads to feelings of inadequacy, self-doubt, envy, and the belief that we are somehow falling behind. In such cases, the focus shifts from growth to self-criticism.”

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Healthy comparison, on the other hand, is rooted in inspiration rather than judgment. Khangarot mentions that it allows us to recognise and appreciate someone else’s strengths without diminishing our own value. Instead of thinking, ‘I’ll never be good enough,’ the mindset becomes, ‘What can I learn from their journey?’ This approach encourages motivation, self-awareness, and personal development. The key is to remember that everyone has a unique path, and another person’s success does not take away from your own potential to grow and thrive.

How appreciating others can strengthen confidence and resilience

Acknowledging and appreciating the strengths of others can be a powerful tool for personal growth. Khangarot states. “When we are secure enough to recognise positive qualities in others, we move away from a scarcity mindset—the belief that someone else’s success diminishes our own opportunities. Instead, we begin to see achievements, skills, and strengths as sources of learning and inspiration.”

This mindset helps build confidence because it allows us to focus on growth rather than competition. It also fosters resilience by encouraging adaptability, curiosity, and a willingness to learn from different experiences and perspectives. Rather than feeling threatened, we become more open to self-improvement.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.