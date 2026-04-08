Kamal Haasan’s beauty advice to ‘oil junkie’ daughter Shruti: ‘Really works for our skin and hair’

What does Shruti Haasan do to tackle her extremely dry skin? Slather on layers of oil to stay hydrated and moisturised. During a recent chat with Tweak India, the Coolie actor gave us a peek into her wellness obsession and shared beauty advice from her dad, Kamal Haasan, that she swears by. “I believe in eating oil. Putting oil all over my body, my hair. I’m like an oil junkie,” Haasan said, further sharing a family beauty secret: “It’s not a recipe, it’s just sesame oil, mixed with a bit of coconut oil, and it’s actually my dad who told me that sesame oil really works for our skin and hair,” she told the publication.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant, Dermatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, sesame oil is renowned in both classical and contemporary Ayurvedic hair care for its many advantages for scalp and hair health. “Packed with essential fatty acids, vitamin E, B-complex vitamins, and minerals such as magnesium and calcium, sesame oil intensely moisturises the scalp, fortifies the hair follicles, and induces hair growth. Its inherent antibacterial and antifungal action can serve to curtail dandruff and calm inflamed or irritated scalp conditions,” he said.

Dr Passi added that sesame oil also has a natural sunscreen effect that helps prevent hair damage from UV light, and its antioxidants are said to fight premature hair ageing. In fact, warm oil massages stimulate blood flow to the scalp, helping promote hair health and relaxation, he added.

Shruti Haasan has very dry skin. (Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan) Shruti Haasan has very dry skin. (Source: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan)

Neha Ahuja, Ayurveda expert and founder of Kaashi Wellness, said that Ayurveda considers sesame oil to be the richest among all oils. “Scientifically known as Sesamum indicum or ‘til thaila’ in Sanskrit, sesame oil is a common ingredient in cosmetic and medicinal products,” she said.

“Traditionally, til thaila is known to be extremely transformative because of its warming and calming effects on the nadi or nervous system. Ayurveda looks upon sesame oil as the king of oils, as it is capable of holistically addressing multiple benefits including the elimination of pathogens, improving immunity, and balancing the ojas or energy,” Ahuja told indianexpress.com.

The benefits

To add to that, Ahuja mentioned that it is highly hydrating, nourishing, and moisturising properties work exceptionally well on vata body types.

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She further said that sesame oil can be used internally and externally, and is a part of more than 40 per cent Ayurvedic formulas and 90 per cent herbal oils. “This oil is considered as a solution for people who suffer from headaches, hair fall, and more along with being a wonderful natural oil for good sleep,” Ahuja shared, adding that because of its mystical properties, til thaila is capable of balancing tridoshas, and a simple application on joints ensures relief from pain and stiffness of muscles.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.