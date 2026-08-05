Actor Kalpana Iyer says Aamir Khan isn’t fussy, just deeply disciplined

Former actor and model Kalpana Iyer recently spoke fondly about working with actor Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani for the song ‘Pardesi, Pardesi’. “I have good memories of working with Aamir Khan. When people turn around and say that he’s very fussy, I don’t…I don’t think so…He’s just very sincere, disciplined, and likes certain things, in a certain way. I don’t see why not. If he’s going to deliver a performance and wants to remain within the role, and if he wants to turn around and take all his co-artistes together with him, it’s not a crime. During the shooting, it was a night shoot…if there was something he thought I could do better or do better his way, he would say, it was wonderful,” she told Dubai-based podcast host Pankaj Sharma.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said that Kalpana Iyer’s words are a reminder that the same behaviour can carry entirely different meanings depending on the story we choose to tell ourselves.

“People committed to doing meaningful work are often misunderstood because excellence is, by its very nature, inconvenient. It asks for another draft when everyone else is ready to submit. It demands another rehearsal when everyone else is tired. It questions assumptions that others have already accepted. In environments where speed is rewarded more than substance, the pursuit of excellence can easily be mistaken for being difficult,” reflected Delnna.

Yet there is an important distinction that deserves greater attention. Excellence is not the same as perfectionism.

“Perfectionism is driven by fear. It is an attempt to avoid failure, criticism or rejection. No outcome ever feels good enough because self-worth has become dependent upon flawless performance. Excellence, on the other hand, is driven by purpose. It is less concerned with appearing impressive and more concerned with honouring the work itself. It is the quiet discipline of asking, “Can this be better?” rather than the anxious compulsion of asking, “Will people think I am good enough?” One shrinks under pressure. The other grows through it.”

Unfortunately, our culture often rewards quick opinions over thoughtful understanding. “Social media has amplified this tendency. We form impressions within seconds, often on the basis of a short video clip, a headline or a single interaction. We have become increasingly comfortable diagnosing personalities while knowing very little about the lives behind them,” said Delnna.

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Kalpana Iyer featured in Raja Hindustani’s Pardesi Pardesi song (Photo: Raja Hindustani) Kalpana Iyer featured in Raja Hindustani’s Pardesi Pardesi song (Photo: Raja Hindustani)

Emotionally mature people do something different. “Before they judge behaviour, they become curious about intention. Curiosity is one of the highest forms of emotional intelligence because it replaces certainty with inquiry. Instead of asking, “What is wrong with this person?” it asks, “What might explain this behaviour?” That single shift has the power to transform marriages, friendships, workplaces and even the way parents relate to their children”, shared Delnna.

This does not mean every behaviour should be excused. “Harmful actions still require accountability. Boundaries remain essential. But accountability becomes far more constructive when it is informed by understanding rather than assumption. Every interaction is filtered through stories we have unconsciously written about the world, about relationships and about ourselves,” said Delnna.

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The challenge, therefore, is not merely to become less judgemental. It is to become more curious. “Because the quality of our relationships is determined not only by how well we communicate, but by how accurately we interpret one another. And sometimes, the difference between calling someone “difficult” and recognising them as deeply committed lies not in their behaviour, but in the story, we choose to tell ourselves.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.