Kajol says Gen Z is ‘swimming in information’: Expert decodes why they are indecisive

Speaking to Lilly Singh in an interview, Kajol said, “Gen Z right now is going through an overload of information. Maybe because we grew up in a time when we had zero information, or only information that was given to us by our parents. So we had to make up our own minds.”

She further added, “I feel Gen Z today somehow has so much information that they are just swimming, they are not able to decide what these things are… everybody knows this is right, this is wrong, this is supposed to be like this… But, what do you want?”

According to Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Kajol’s observations reflect a growing psychological challenge many young adults face today: information overload combined with constant social comparison and pressure to make the “perfect” choices.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Has unlimited information become mentally exhausting?

“With unparalleled levels of information available today, Generation Z has access to a massive amount of conflicting advice on virtually every issue imaginable,” says Dr Sharma. She explains that while information can be empowering, the nonstop stream of opinions on social media can often create confusion instead of clarity.

“The nature of social media allows individuals to receive hundreds of opinions within minutes, rendering even simple decisions difficult,” she says.

“Gen Z feels immense pressure to optimise every decision regarding their career, lifestyle, relationships, and even happiness,” says Dr Sharma.. “This can increase self-doubt and emotional fatigue.”

Why too many choices can increase anxiety

“Previous generations often had clearer societal structures when it came to major life decisions because there were fewer choices available,” says Dr Sharma. “Research has shown that having too many choices can increase anxiety, fear of making mistakes, and dissatisfaction with decisions,” she explains.

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Dr Sharma adds that comparison culture amplified by social media has made commitment itself more difficult for many young adults. “People are no longer only trying to choose the better option,” she says. “They are also trying to feel secure that they made the ‘best’ possible choice compared to everyone else online.”

Is social media creating fear around making mistakes?

According to Dr Sharma, Gen Z is growing up in an environment where personal decisions are constantly analysed and discussed publicly online.

“This generation has developed greater awareness around mental health, boundaries, relationships, and identity,” she says. “But at the same time, they are also being bombarded with content about the ‘perfect’ way to live.”

“The pressure to make perfect decisions can lead to self-criticism, anxiety, emotional burnout, and difficulty making commitments,” says Dr Sharma. She explains that the fear of making mistakes often prevents people from trusting their own instincts or learning naturally through experience.

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Are algorithms weakening independent thinking?

“Social media algorithms continuously shape what young people see, think about, and aspire to,” says Dr Sharma. Over time, she says this can weaken independent decision-making because many choices become influenced by online trends, peer validation, and viral narratives rather than personal experiences or intuition.

“In earlier generations, people were more likely to rely on their instincts because there were fewer competing influences,” she explains. “Building self-trust now requires consciously disengaging from the constant need for validation and developing reflective thinking based on one’s own experiences,” says Dr Sharma.

Why slowing down matters

According to Dr Sharma, young people need opportunities to disconnect from constant comparison, reflect independently, and accept that uncertainty and mistakes are natural parts of growth.

“Information is valuable,” she says, “but clarity often comes from understanding yourself — not just consuming endless opinions from everyone else.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.