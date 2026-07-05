Kajol reflects on her strict childhood: ‘Couldn’t digest food until I was beaten up’

Gentle parenting, strict boundaries, and respecting a child’s autonomy—mention these terms to your grandparents, and they would probably draw a blank. But Kajol understands them intimately. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her highly disciplined upbringing.

“My mother was very strict. She beat me up a lot. According to my mother, I couldn’t digest food until I was beaten up a couple of times. And she beat me up with everything. My mother has thrown books at me,” Kajol told Mashable India, adding, “I had a very good upbringing. She prepared me for life”.

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