Kajol paid for Tanishaa Mukerji’s Mumbai home, actor reveals during house tour; expert weighs in

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For many people, building or maintaining a home is rarely a solo effort. Financial support, inherited furniture, shared resources, and emotional backing from family members often play a significant role in creating a living space that feels meaningful and secure. Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently offered a glimpse into these dynamics while giving a tour of her Mumbai home on filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. The house stood out for its distinctive aesthetic, blending old-world Kolkata charm with Turkish-inspired design elements.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
During the conversation, Farah remarked, “I feel like I have arrived in Kolkata.” Tanishaa revealed that much of the furniture had been inherited from her family’s previous home. When asked whether it belonged to her mother, she replied, “Yes, my mum’s house. This is all my mum’s furniture because my dad was not a very homely person. I shifted here around 14 years ago. Now I am settled here. Mumbai changed, according to me. The Sea Link came up, too.”
The house also serves as an important gathering place for family and friends. While showing the dining area, Tanishaa noted that family members often gather there and replied simply, “Yes,” when asked about family gatherings. Pointing to a large chair that once belonged to her father, she said, “This is my dad’s chair,” before joking, “All the Mukerji brothers are extra large, so they fit only on that chair.”
Another highlight of the home is its expansive terrace garden. Discussing the plants, Tanishaa proudly revealed that she had grown them herself. The terrace also functions as a social space, with Tanishaa admitting, “Yes, I am a party person. Every Holi, we have a party here — usually a sundowner with close friends and family.”
The discussion then turned to the financial side of creating the home. Curious about her sister’s involvement, Farah jokingly asked, “What’s Kajol’s contribution in all this?” Tanishaa responded candidly, “She paid for it!” When Farah laughed and said, “Okay, well done. That’s the only kind of contribution we want,” Tanishaa added, “She signs the cheque books.”
While the exchange was light-hearted, it touched on broader questions about family support and financial assistance between siblings. It also raises interesting questions about how financial help can influence family relationships, independence, gratitude, and a person’s sense of ownership over their home.
Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “A healthy sibling relationship allows support to coexist with independence. Accepting financial help should not be viewed as a reflection of capability or self-worth, but rather as an expression of trust and mutual care. What matters is maintaining clarity around expectations and ensuring that financial assistance does not become a source of control or decision-making power.”
Adults are more likely to preserve their sense of autonomy when they continue to make their own life choices, contribute in ways they can, and openly acknowledge the support without feeling indebted to it.
The strongest predictor of a positive outcome is transparent communication from the outset. Families benefit when there is a clear understanding of whether financial support is a gift, a loan, or a shared investment.
“Unspoken expectations can often create tension long after the transaction itself. When contributions are accompanied by mutual respect, gratitude, and clearly defined boundaries, they tend to strengthen emotional bonds. The focus should remain on supporting one another rather than creating a sense of obligation, which helps preserve both the relationship and individual autonomy,” concludes Cadabam.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.