Kajol paid for Tanishaa Mukerji’s Mumbai home, actor reveals during house tour; expert weighs in

For many people, building or maintaining a home is rarely a solo effort. Financial support, inherited furniture, shared resources, and emotional backing from family members often play a significant role in creating a living space that feels meaningful and secure. Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently offered a glimpse into these dynamics while giving a tour of her Mumbai home on filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. The house stood out for its distinctive aesthetic, blending old-world Kolkata charm with Turkish-inspired design elements.

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During the conversation, Farah remarked, “I feel like I have arrived in Kolkata.” Tanishaa revealed that much of the furniture had been inherited from her family’s previous home. When asked whether it belonged to her mother, she replied, “Yes, my mum’s house. This is all my mum’s furniture because my dad was not a very homely person. I shifted here around 14 years ago. Now I am settled here. Mumbai changed, according to me. The Sea Link came up, too.”