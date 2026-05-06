Kajol recalls one of her first conversations with mother Tanuja after birthing daughter Nysa: ‘I had howled on the telephone’

Kajol, 51, recently expressed how becoming a parent made her rethink her perspective about motherhood and the unconditional love of a mother. “I realised exactly how much a parent loves their child when I had my own kids. When I had my daughter, one of the first conversations I had with my mother… after some six months, I called up my mom, and I had howled on the telephone…,” she told Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh.

The Dilwale actor continued, “I have been like…you know mom, I never knew how much you loved me…I never knew how much you took care of me…I always think I have done everything right for my mother… and I have taken care of her…I love her to death and beyond…But I never understood how much she loved me…you may not agree on certain things, but he or she loves you…you can’t leave them…you will want to make things right.”