‘I don’t like that word, Kajol’: Farah Khan challenges the idea of staying ‘relevant’; how women’s self-worth gets tied to productivity

Farah Khan on why women lose their sense of self once children grow up (Source: Instagram/Farah Khan Kunder)

The idea of relevance often becomes a quiet pressure point, especially for women as they move through different stages of life —from careers and caregiving to rediscovery as their roles begin to shift.

For many, relevance gets tangled with visibility or productivity—how much they’re doing rather than simply being. But filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently questioned this notion in a heartfelt conversation with actor Kajol, saying she dislikes the very word.

During a conversation on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s chat show Two Much, when asked about how she has managed to stay relevant, Farah replied, “See, I don’t like that word, Kajol, because I feel every person is relevant in some way or the other, even if you’re not working.”