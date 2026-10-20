Jyotika reveals she wrote Hindi love poems for Suriya before marriage: ‘Drawing dust in a cupboard’

Tamil actor Jyotika once recalled her cherished memories with Suriya, sharing that she used to write poems dedicated to him before their marriage. “After marriage, I have not written, but before that, a lot of poems for him. I like poetry a lot in Hindi. I have written a lot of poems for him before marriage. It’s all tucked away in a notebook…drawing dust in a cupboard,” she told Galatta.com.

During the 2024 conversation, Jyotika expressed an unforgettable memory. “On my 40th birthday, Suriya gave me a surprise. It is the most cherished birthday. He did so much for me. That was unforgettable.”

Her reflections capture something many couples experience but rarely discuss: love may remain deeply rooted even as the ways we express it change over time, reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

During courtship, affection is often deliberate. “We write letters, remember small details, plan surprises and create moments that communicate how much someone matters. Marriage gradually introduces responsibilities, routines, careers, children and family commitments. Somewhere along the way, romantic gestures may become less frequent, not necessarily because love has diminished, but because familiarity has quietly replaced intentionality,” Delnna detailed.

The danger is not that love changes its expression. It is when couples stop expressing it altogether, she contended.

Psychologically, lasting intimacy requires more than commitment. “It requires continuing emotional responsiveness. Relationship research highlights the importance of everyday attempts at connection: sharing a thought, seeking attention, expressing affection or simply wanting to be heard. When partners consistently respond with interest and warmth, they reinforce the experience of being valued,” said Delnna.

Story continues below this ad

An expensive anniversary gift cannot automatically compensate for months of emotional unavailability. “Equally, love need not always announce itself through grand romantic gestures. It may appear in sharing responsibilities, supporting ambitions, remembering an important appointment or recognising when a partner needs rest,” said Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider about gestures (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider about gestures (Photo: AI Generated)

Yet practical care and emotional affection serve different purposes. “Responsibility sustains a household; tenderness helps sustain the emotional connection within it. A marriage can function efficiently while its partners gradually begin feeling unseen. That is why revisiting old expressions of affection can matter. A forgotten poem, an unexpected message, or recreating a cherished memory can remind couples of the individuals they were before responsibilities began defining their relationship.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galatta Media (@galattadotcom)

However, romance should not become another obligation or comparison with the past. Instead of accusing a partner of having changed, couples can ask what makes each of them feel loved today. “Emotional needs evolve, and expressions of affection must evolve alongside them. Perhaps the real achievement of a lasting marriage is not preserving the excitement of courtship unchanged, but continually discovering new ways to make each other feel cherished. Love doesn’t have to stay the same to remain meaningful. But it must never become so familiar that we forget to express it,” shared Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.