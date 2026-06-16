‘The first time they disagreed…’: Junaid Khan on Aamir-Reena divorce, expert on co-parenting

Actor Junaid Khan recently opened up about growing up in a blended family and how his parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, handled their divorce with maturity and emotional balance. Speaking about their separation in 2002 with YouTuber Vickey Lalwani, he reflected on how their approach helped shield him from conflict during childhood. “Our parents were fairly mature about it. Two good people aren’t necessarily always good together. I had two happy parents, even if they are not together, as opposed to unhappy parents together. So, I think it worked out,” he shared.

Junaid also revealed that, despite his parents’ separation when he was around seven or eight years old, he never witnessed any visible disagreements between them while growing up. “I must have been 7-8 years old, so obviously I didn’t see it coming. But another thing, mom and dad have always been on the same page with us. The first time I ever even knew that they could disagree on something was when I was 19,” he said. Recalling that moment, he added, “I don’t know what it was exactly about, but they had an argument over something. My dad asked me, ‘How old are you?’ My mom answered, ‘He is 19, now he can know we don’t agree on everything.’ With us kids, they were always on the same page; every conversation was them talking to us together, and it continued on. In fact, it happens sometimes even today.”