Juhi Parmar shares ‘homemade tonic’ to prevent hair loss, promote growth

Hair loss is, arguably, one of the most common hair concerns, faced across genders and geographies. From rising pollution and stress levels to inadequate diet and lifestyle, one may see their hair strands falling due to a variety of reasons. To manage the same, it’s essential you give your mane some extra TLC, and Juhi Parmar’s remedy will help you do just that.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a “homemade hair tonic” that will not just curb hair fall but also promotes the growth of new hair. “Healthy and strong hair is what we all desire. So my #SundayPampering today is dedicated to a homemade #onionhairtonic which is great for hair growth and also helps control hair loss!” she captioned the post.

Here’s how you can make this DIY hair tonic in a jiffy.

Ingredients:

*1 small onion

*1 small potato with peel

*Lemon juice

*1 spoon of coconut oil

*1 spoon of castor oil

*Rosemary essential oil (optional)

Method:

*Grind the onion and potato.

*Strain the mixture.

*Add a few drops of lemon juice to it.

*Next, add coconut oil, castor oil, and rosemary essential oil to the mixture.

*After mixing it well, apply this all over your scalp.

*Massage and leave for half an hour followed by washing your hair.

Juhi suggested using this tonic to “see the magic” for the following benefits:

*Onion prevents breakage and thinning of hair.

*Potato nourishes the hair follicles and promotes growth.

*Lemon juice prevents dandruff and helps renew dry and frizzy hair.

*Coconut oil moisturises hair and stimulates hair growth.

*Castor oil is a natural conditioner and keeps the hair healthy and shiny.

*Rosemary essential oil improves hair thickness and promotes growth.

However, Dr Sudheendra G Udbalker, Consultant, Dermatology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore said, “The growth of the hair does not usually depend on extrinsic factors like using hair oils, onion juice, etc. It might instead cause irritant dermatitis, and folliculitis in some cases. It is always advisable to have a healthy diet that includes dates, walnuts, and green leafy vegetables that play a crucial role in reducing hair fall.”

Prior to this, she had shared a simple ‘DIY hack for dark circles’. “Under eyes is something most of us complain about as they give away the lack of sleep or exhaustion. So this Sunday, pamper yourself along with reducing the puffiness under your eyes, giving your face the perfect glow with simple ingredients like aloe vera and milk. Try it out and let me know how it goes,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Here’s what she suggested:

*Take milk, rose water, and aloe vera gel.

*Mix these ingredients well.

*Refrigerate for about 15 to 20 minutes.

*Dip cotton balls or pads into the mixture.

*Keep them on your eyes for 20 minutes before washing them off.

