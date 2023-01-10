Juhi Parmar shares ‘simple DIY hack for dark circles’

From nutritional deficiencies to erratic lifestyle habits, especially, irregular sleep schedules, there are several factors that contribute to the appearance of dark circles. These undereye bags may dull your overall appearance and can be hard to get rid of. While there are several undereye creams that claim to help, what better than good ol’ home remedies?

As such, Juhi Parmar, who regularly shares interesting and effective DIY beauty tips, took to Instagram to post how you can eliminate dark circles with “a simple home solution”. Demonstrating the same, she captioned, “Dark circles are a common problem for most of us. I’m back with the first #SundayPampering of this year and it’s a simple home solution for your under eyes. Try it out and let me know how it goes! Have a happy and pampering Sunday!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

Here’s what you need:

*Almond oil

*Potato juice

*Turmeric

*Coffee

Method:

*In a bowl, mix almond oil, potato juice, turmeric, and coffee.

*Massage this mixture gently under your eyes.

*Rinse it after some time.

Prior to this, Juhi had shared another home remedy to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and tiredness. “Under eyes is something most of us complain about as they give away the lack of sleep or exhaustion. So this Sunday, pamper yourself along with reducing the puffiness under your eyes, giving your face the perfect glow with simple ingredients like aloe vera and milk. Try it out and let me know how it goes,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar)

Here’s what she suggested:

*Take milk, rose water, and aloe vera gel.

*Mix these ingredients well.

*Refrigerate for about 15 to 20 minutes.

*Dip cotton balls or pads into the mixture.

*Keep them on your eyes for 20 minutes before washing them off.

Would you try these simple home remedies to get rid of those pesky dark circles?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!