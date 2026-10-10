Juhi Chawla shared her haircare secret in 1995: ‘Don’t do anything elaborate…’

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Back in the day, Juhi Chawla, one of Bollywood’s reigning actresses in the 90s, was known for her thick and luscious hair. In a recent viral Instagram reel, the actor gives a candid interview on the sets of Naajayaz (1995), where she spills the beans on her haircare routine.
“To tell you truthfully, I don’t do anything elaborate with my hair. The routine is just keeping it oiled every 3-4 days. My grandmom puts coconut oil in my hair to help it grow thick,” she had shared with Lehren TV back then.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Soma Sarkar, Lead Dermatologist and Co-Founder at SkinBB, Delhi, says coconut oil, popularly used for barrier repair and deep moisturisation, can also show antimicrobial activity. “The oil contains a medium-chain fatty acid, known as lauric acid, which helps safeguard from external and environmental damage by forming a protective layer,” she tells indianexpress.com, adding that it is extremely beneficial for dry, dehydrated, flaky, and itchy skin, as well as mild eczema and psoriasis.
However, she warns patients with acne to strictly avoid it because it can clog pores and add to breakouts. She adds that it’s meant only for minor cuts, abrasions, and very dry, flaky skin.
Dr Manisha P. Kothari, Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinics – Mumbai, adds that hair oiling can benefit scalp health and hair growth when done correctly. “Oils like coconut, argan, and jojoba provide essential moisture and nutrients, enhancing hair strength and reducing breakage. Massaging oil into the scalp improves blood circulation, promoting healthier follicles,” she tells indianexpress.com.
However, she points out that excessive oiling or using heavy oils can cause scalp build-up, clogged follicles, and greasy hair, particularly for those with naturally oily scalps.
Kothari recommends using a comb to make proper partitions. “The ideal way to apply hair oil involves using a small amount of oil and gently massaging it into the scalp with your fingertips to stimulate blood flow, distributing evenly,” she says.
“Focus on the roots and work down to the tips, leaving the oil on for a few hours for deeper penetration. Wash thoroughly with a mild shampoo to avoid build-up,” she shares, adding that applying oil once or twice a week can maintain optimal scalp health and promote hair growth.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.