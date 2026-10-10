Juhi Chawla shared her haircare secret in 1995: ‘Don’t do anything elaborate…’

Back in the day, Juhi Chawla, one of Bollywood’s reigning actresses in the 90s, was known for her thick and luscious hair. In a recent viral Instagram reel, the actor gives a candid interview on the sets of Naajayaz (1995), where she spills the beans on her haircare routine.

“To tell you truthfully, I don’t do anything elaborate with my hair. The routine is just keeping it oiled every 3-4 days. My grandmom puts coconut oil in my hair to help it grow thick,” she had shared with Lehren TV back then.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.