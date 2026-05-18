Vijay’s hair designer reveals secrets behind his iconic looks and CM oath ceremony

For 30-year-old hair designer Jagadish Awasthi, the oath-taking ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, fondly called Thalapathy Vijay, was an affair to remember. “I can say it’s one of the amazing moments of my life to have witnessed him on stage with that aura,” recalled Awasthi, who did the former actor’s hair on the special day like he has been doing for the past eight years.

“He is truly a gentleman. He is always patient with everyone around. Even while doing his hair, he has a good level of patience. He is calm and always caring for the people around him. That way, he is one of the sweetest people I have ever worked with. I am glad he is now the CM,” expressed Awasthi, who has over 13 years of experience in the field and works as a freelancer.

Vijay, who launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, announced his retirement from films to focus on this year’s state elections where his party won 108 seats.

Awasthi recalls their first major association was for the 2019 film Bigil, after which they reunited for all his films, including Master, Beast, Varisu, Leo, G.O.A.T., and the yet-to-be-released Jana Nayagan. “I always wanted to work in films since my 10th grade, and when I found my way through some established hair stylists after doing courses and working in a salon, word spread, and that’s how I happened to meet Vijay sir for Bigil,” he recalled in a telephonic interaction with indianexpress.com.

While most people often think Vijay doesn’t experiment much, the actor-turned-politician is widely recognised for his iconic, trend-setting hairstyles, including clean mid-fades and formal side parts, across many of his blockbuster Tamil films. In fact, his signature looks are a major source of inspiration for many across the globe.

“Vijay is known for naturally thick, healthy hair volume. So, yes, all his hair is original and naturally dense. So, I have to style according to his appearances and the demands of the moment,” Awasthi mentioned.

Recalling Vijay’s words, an elated Awasthi shared, “I remember when we finished shooting for Master, that time, Sir told me, ‘well done boy!’. That moment was very special for me.”

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Awasthi, who is currently working with Vijay Sethupati, has previously worked with Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore, Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, as well as Vijay Deverakonda for a few advertisements.

The hair designer revealed a secret from the 2023 film Leo, where Vijay’s salt-and-pepper, messy, long hair became the talk of the town. “The falling hair over the forehead was his idea,” shared Awasthi. The look features a rugged, Hollywood-style aesthetic paired to match his thick beard.

Joseph Vijay at his oath-taking ceremony (Photo: Jagadish Awasthi/Instagram) Joseph Vijay at his oath-taking ceremony (Photo: Jagadish Awasthi/Instagram)

Awasthi also styled Vijay’s hair in all of his campaigning appearances since 2023, and has handled “all events and audio launches” for the former actor. While he is a freelancer, Awasthi has four colleagues who work alongside him as and when required.

Excited about what lies ahead, Awasthi said, “Big congratulations, Sir. This victory is not just a political success, but the trust and belief of the people. Wishing him a remarkable tenure ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAGADISH AWASTHI (@jmagic_hair)

On what would be his advice to the younger generation looking to take up such a demanding profession, Awasthi said, “Don’t just learn hairstyles—learn to read people. Technique gets attention, but understanding personality, confidence, camera angles, fashion, and presence is what makes a real artist unforgettable. Trends change every season, but your signature and professionalism are what build a lasting name.”