Jennifer Aniston dons a Manish Malhotra lehenga for upcoming film, Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston is, truly, a fashion diva in every sense of the word. Famous for essaying the iconic character of Rachel Green in the popular sitcom FRIENDS, her style is often replicated by her fans or taken inspiration from. This time, however, fans across the globe were left surprised when the actor was spotted wearing a traditional Indian ensemble in the recently released trailer of her upcoming film, Murder Mystery 2.

In the trailer, Audrey and Nick Spitz, played by Aniston and Adam Sandler respectively, now run a private detective agency, four years after solving their first murder mystery. The duo is invited to the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja, on a private island from where he gets kidnapped. For the wedding festivities, the attendees can be seen donning an array of Indian ethnic ensembles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer, too, makes an appearance wearing an ivory lehenga by famed designer Manish Malhotra. The chikankari ensemble comprised an elbow-length floral blouse featuring intricate embellishments and graduating rectangular motifs along with pearl droplets and a hand-made back tassel, a matching voluminous lehenga, and a georgette dupatta resting on her shoulder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista’s Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

The actor made sure to accessorise this look with a pair of dangling stone-studded earrings and bracelets. With her hair tied in a low bun and strands of hair left free on both sides of her face, she completed this look with kohled eyes and glossy lip colour.

Sandler, on the other hand, complemented Aniston in an ivory button-down sherwani with its neckline and sleeves featuring golden embellishments.

As expected, desi Twitterati couldn’t help but swoon at their favourite actor embracing the Indian attire for her forthcoming film and took to social media to express their excitement.

“Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga is something I didn’t know I wanted to see,” a user wrote.

Jennifer Aniston in Lehenga 😭🌹 pic.twitter.com/MNQPCu2nbS — 🪶Y A Z E D |BTD Day |🇧🇩 (@KObrownkid) January 30, 2023

Another added, “Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga was all I ever needed 😭😭.”

“Woww 😳 Excited 🤗 The most unexpected part is Jennifer Aniston wearing lehenga 🤪😍She looks lovely,” another tweeted on the microblogging site.

jennifer aniston in lehenga oh my love🤌🏻😍 pic.twitter.com/6PI7fYoRqk — suryaaa | taylor’s version (@blankspacenaah) January 30, 2023

While a user commented on Jennifer’s post saying, “JENNIFER ANISTON IN A LEHENGA pls I’m so ready 🤩”, another wrote: “At least in this movie they have the gori wearing decent desi clothes, rather than the outdated tacky stuff. Lol.”

