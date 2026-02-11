Jemimah Rodrigues on fitness, periods, and the pressure of pro cricket: ‘The most challenging part is managing the mental side’

Jemimah Rodrigues’ name is synonymous with Indian women’s cricket, and she ensures nothing comes in the way of her love for the game, least of all, her period. Admitting to days of menstrual pain and discomfort, making training a challenge early on her journey, Jemimah stresses that she now prioritises health and even takes a step back if needed.

In a candid email interview with indianexpress.com, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Delhi Capitals skipper opens up about managing period stress-free when on the field, the mental pressures of being a sportsperson, why fitness is crucial, and what her diet plan entails.

Here’s the edited excerpts:

Q. You have rightly pointed out, “when you are batting for your country, the last thing you want is to worry about your periods.” But have you ever had to miss practice, matches, or sessions because of your periods?

Jemimah Rodrigues: Yes, especially earlier in my journey. There have definitely been days when cramps, fatigue, or just the discomfort that comes with periods made training harder, and I had to listen to my body. Back then, there was also much more hesitation about speaking up. Over time, I’ve learnt that it’s okay to slow down or take a step back if you need to. What’s changed now is that I don’t let managing my period add to that stress. Some days you push, some days you rest — and both are okay.

Q. Period is still considered a taboo topic, with many women forced to adhere to restrictions at home. When and how did you learn about menstruation?

Jemimah Rodrigues: Like many girls in India, menstruation wasn’t something that was spoken about openly while I was growing up. It was treated as a very private topic, often surrounded by silence and a bit of discomfort. You’re told what to do, but not always why, and that can leave you confused. Over time, especially as I grew older and spent more time in sports, I began to understand how normal and important it is to talk openly about periods.

I’ve seen firsthand how periods affect women physically and emotionally, yet we’re often expected to carry on as if nothing is happening. That’s why I really believe these conversations need to start earlier and happen both at home and in schools, so girls don’t grow up feeling restricted or unsure about something completely natural.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Q. Have you ever faced any incident like staining, or being told not to do, eat, or touch something while on your period/or with a friend/teammate?

Jemimah Rodrigues: I’ve been fortunate, but like most girls, I’ve definitely grown up hearing stories from friends, classmates, even teammates, about restrictions or awkward moments related to periods. Things like being told to avoid certain foods, activities, or even spaces during that time. Even when it’s not said directly, there’s often an unspoken discomfort around periods. That’s why I feel it’s important to normalise these conversations. Periods shouldn’t be accompanied by fear, embarrassment, or unnecessary rules. The more openly we talk about them, the easier it becomes for girls to feel confident and supported.

Q. Recently, on a podcast, you mentioned seeing your teammates struggle with period pain, with some unable to even walk. How does such a scenario pan out on a crucial match or practice day?

Jemimah Rodrigues: On crucial days, period pain can be really challenging for some teammates. I’ve seen situations where the cramps are so intense that it’s hard for them to move freely or even stay focused. In those moments, it’s about communication and support. Teammates speak up about how they’re feeling, coaches and physios help adjust workloads when needed, and everyone does what they can comfortably. It’s perfectly okay to take it easy on your period and not push yourself into heavy physical activity if you’re not up for it. At the same time, the team supports each other in showing up however possible that day.

Jemimah Rodrigues with her dog Jade during the India net session at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. (Epress photo by Narendra Vaskar) Jemimah Rodrigues with her dog Jade during the India net session at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. (Epress photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Q. Tell us about your association with Whisper, and why you feel such a product can be especially beneficial for women who play sports.

Jemimah Rodrigues: My association with Whisper is really about empowering girls and women to move freely, even on period days. As someone who lives a fast-paced life on and off the field, I need period protection that doesn’t distract or slow me down. That’s why I choose the Whisper Period Panty: it provides 360-degree protection, feels comfortable like regular underwear, and supports me through training, match days, travel, and even long off-field days. For women who play sports or lead active lives, it’s especially helpful because it lets you focus on what you love without worrying about leaks, stains, or constant adjustments. Your period is part of life – your period product should support you, not hold you back.

Story continues below this ad

Q. As an athlete, you need to be on top of your fitness game. What does your everyday workout routine include?

Jemimah Rodrigues: As a professional cricketer, fitness is a big part of my routine. I usually balance skill sessions with fitness work. Some days focus more on strength, conditioning, running, and gym sessions, while other days are centred around batting, fielding, and match simulations. Whether working independently or with the team, we always take a structured approach so we don’t overdo any one aspect and can give our best overall. Along with training, I prioritise sleep, nutrition, and recovery. All of that helps me stay agile in the field, hit the ball longer, and feel confident going into matches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnesswithVenancio (@fitnesswithvenancio)

Q. Food plays an equally important role. So, what’s on your plate for breakfast, lunch, and dinner?

Jemimah Rodrigues: I try to keep my diet balanced. Breakfast is usually light and energising; fruits, smoothies, or a homemade green juice to stay hydrated and start the day well.

Lunch and dinner are all about balance – proteins, vegetables, and carbs to fuel training and recovery. At the same time, I don’t believe in cutting out foods I enjoy. Whether it’s a Mumbai street food favourite or a small treat after a long day, I think enjoying food is just as important as eating right. For me, it’s about listening to my body and finding a balance.

Q. What would you say is the most challenging thing about being a sportsperson today?

Jemimah Rodrigues: For me, the most challenging part is managing the mental side of the game. Pressure, expectations, inconsistency; a lot of the toughest battles happen in your own head. Learning to stay confident, keep perspective, and not let pressure take away the joy of playing is something I work on constantly. At the same time, these challenges teach you resilience and help you grow, not just as an athlete but as a person.

Q. How do you maintain your mental well-being amid high pressure, criticism, bad performance, injuries, and losses? Any tips you’d like to share with aspiring sportspersons, especially women?

Jemimah Rodrigues: There have definitely been moments when it’s felt overwhelming. What’s helped me most is being honest about how I feel and leaning on the people around me – my family, teammates, and friends, instead of trying to deal with everything alone. I also try to focus on the process rather than the outcome. Showing up each day and doing the work matters more than chasing perfection. To aspiring sportspersons, especially women, I’d say – it’s okay to feel vulnerable, it’s okay to ask for help, and your mental health is just as important as your physical fitness.

Story continues below this ad

Q. Rest days are extremely important, especially before a crucial match. What do such periods look like for you? How do you prepare yourself for the next day?

Jemimah Rodrigues: Rest and recovery are really important for me, especially before a crucial game. I keep things simple: good sleep, proper meals, and listening to my body so I feel fresh the next day. I don’t like to overthink before matches. A light net session to get a feel for things, and then giving myself space to relax mentally helps a lot.

I truly believe the body isn’t a machine — if you’ve put in the work, you also need to allow yourself to recover so you can show up with energy and clarity.