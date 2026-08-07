A viral mulethi-curd hair pack is trending for monsoon hair fall: Know if it actually works

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Celebrity hairstylist Javed Habib recently shared a simple remedy for tackling monsoon hair fall: mix liquorice (mulethi) powder with curd (dahi), apply it to your scalp once a week before washing your hair, and rinse it off as usual.
The hack has caught the attention of many people dealing with increased hair fall during the rainy season. But can this homemade hair pack actually reduce shedding, or is it just another viral beauty tip?
According to Dr Shruti Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, it’s true that many people notice more hair fall during the monsoon.
“During the monsoon, it’s common to see a temporary increase in hair fall because of humidity, scalp infections, and changes in the hair growth cycle.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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While licorice has long been used in traditional medicine, there isn’t enough scientific evidence to say that it can prevent hair fall when applied to the scalp.
“While licorice (mulethi) has been used in traditional medicine for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, there is very limited scientific evidence to show that applying licorice powder mixed with curd can directly reduce hair fall or stimulate hair growth.”
Curd, meanwhile, may make the scalp feel moisturised and leave hair feeling softer, but it shouldn’t be considered a treatment for “excessive hair loss.”
If hair fall is persistent or severe, the reason may lie elsewhere — from “nutritional deficiencies and hormonal changes to scalp conditions.”
“Home remedies may provide scalp care, but they cannot replace a proper medical evaluation or evidence-based treatment,” the dermatologist clarifies.
Not necessarily, stresses Dr Kohli, cautioning that natural ingredients can also trigger unwanted reactions. “‘Natural’ doesn’t always mean risk-free.”
She also says that some people may develop irritation, itching, redness or allergic reactions after applying herbal powders, particularly those with sensitive skin, eczema or contact dermatitis.
Similarly, curd may also not suit everyone during the humid season. “Curd can also feel heavy on an already oily scalp during the humid monsoon months, which may worsen dandruff or contribute to fungal overgrowth in susceptible individuals.”
Before trying any DIY hair mask, Dr Kohli recommends doing a patch test and waiting 24 hours to check for a reaction. If you experience burning, itching or persistent discomfort, wash it off immediately and avoid using it again.
The mulethi-curd hair pack may not be suitable for people with active scalp infections, severe dandruff, psoriasis, seborrhoeic dermatitis, eczema or open wounds on the scalp, as it could aggravate the condition.
Dr Kohli also advises caution for people who have previously reacted to herbal products or dairy-based ingredients, and says those undergoing treatment for conditions such as “androgenetic alopecia or alopecia areata” shouldn’t rely on home remedies in place of medical care.
“It’s also important to remember that excessive hair fall lasting more than a few weeks, or hair loss associated with scalp pain, scaling, or patchy baldness, warrants a professional evaluation.,” the dermat notes while adding that the underlying cause is far more effective than experimenting with multiple home remedies.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.