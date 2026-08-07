A viral mulethi-curd hair pack is trending for monsoon hair fall: Know if it actually works

During the monsoon, it's common to see a temporary increase in hair fall because of humidity, scalp infections, and changes in the hair growth cycle. (Photo: Freepik)

Celebrity hairstylist Javed Habib recently shared a simple remedy for tackling monsoon hair fall: mix liquorice (mulethi) powder with curd (dahi), apply it to your scalp once a week before washing your hair, and rinse it off as usual.

The hack has caught the attention of many people dealing with increased hair fall during the rainy season. But can this homemade hair pack actually reduce shedding, or is it just another viral beauty tip?

According to Dr Shruti Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, it’s true that many people notice more hair fall during the monsoon.

“During the monsoon, it’s common to see a temporary increase in hair fall because of humidity, scalp infections, and changes in the hair growth cycle.”