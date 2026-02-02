Let the Japanese philosophy of Seijaku teach you how to stay calm in the eye of the storm

Explore the Japanese philosophy of Seijaku — a way to find peace in the middle of life’s chaos (Source: Freepik)

In our non-stop, fast-scrolling, multi-tasking world, staying calm while doing things — not instead of doing them — can feel like a bit of a fantasy. But the Japanese have a beautiful word for it: Seijaku (pronounced say-jah-koo). It loosely means tranquillity or serenity — but with a twist. It’s about finding inner stillness even as life continues to buzz around you.

Think of a monk quietly sweeping temple grounds at dawn or a potter deep in focus as the wheel spins under their hands. That’s Seijaku. It’s not about escaping to a silent retreat — finding quiet within the noise.

How Seijaku shows up in real life

Growing up in Japan, people often encounter Seijaku in places like zen gardens, where nothing is ever completely still — water flows, leaves flutter — and yet there’s an unmistakable sense of calm. Or in something as simple as a tea ceremony — slow, intentional, quiet, even as hands are moving and cups are being passed.