Let the Japanese philosophy of Seijaku teach you how to stay calm in the eye of the storm

Seijaku isn’t about perfection. You’ll still get flustered. Things will still go wrong. But this quiet, rooted presence you practice — even for a few moments a day — can begin to shape your experience of the world

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Explore the Japanese philosophy of Seijaku — a way to find peace in the middle of life's chaos
In our non-stop, fast-scrolling, multi-tasking world, staying calm while doing things — not instead of doing them — can feel like a bit of a fantasy. But the Japanese have a beautiful word for it: Seijaku (pronounced say-jah-koo). It loosely means tranquillity or serenity — but with a twist. It’s about finding inner stillness even as life continues to buzz around you.

Think of a monk quietly sweeping temple grounds at dawn or a potter deep in focus as the wheel spins under their hands. That’s Seijaku. It’s not about escaping to a silent retreat — finding quiet within the noise.

How Seijaku shows up in real life

Growing up in Japan, people often encounter Seijaku in places like zen gardens, where nothing is ever completely still — water flows, leaves flutter — and yet there’s an unmistakable sense of calm. Or in something as simple as a tea ceremony — slow, intentional, quiet, even as hands are moving and cups are being passed.

Seijaku can show up in your life, too. Maybe it’s in that quiet early-morning moment before the world wakes up. Or the way you get lost cooking a favourite meal. It’s that feeling when your mind stops racing, even though your body’s still in motion.

Seijaku shares a lot with mindfulness, but it’s a little more active. Mindfulness often focuses on being still and observing. But Seijaku reminds us that you can be at peace while doing — not just while resting.

less-judgmental-more-kinder Think of a monk quietly sweeping temple grounds at dawn, or a potter deep in focus as the wheel spins under their hands (file)

That difference is powerful. In a world where most of us can’t (and don’t want to) switch off completely, learning to carry calm within us is a game changer.

How to practice Seijaku (without moving to Kyoto)

The best part? You don’t need a Zen garden or a Buddhist temple to tap into Seijaku. It’s something you can start doing right now — even if your to-do list is bursting.

Story continues below this ad
  • Move with mindfulness: Try to do one thing at a time — slowly, and with your full attention. Whether it’s washing dishes or folding laundry, stay present.
  • Create a morning (or evening) ritual: Light a candle, sip your tea slowly, or just sit quietly for five minutes before the day kicks off.
  • Unplug for a moment: Take a tech break. Even a five-minute scroll-free window can do wonders for your nervous system.
  • Breathe with purpose: Inhale deeply, exhale slowly. Repeat. Especially when things get hectic.

Seijaku isn’t about perfection. You’ll still get flustered. Things will still go wrong. But this quiet, rooted presence you practice — even for a few moments a day — can begin to shape your experience of the world. You start to carry a kind of stillness with you, even in chaos. And that’s something worth holding on to.

