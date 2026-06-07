Jannat Zubair’s home tour shows why display crockery is back as a décor trend

If minimal interiors and a chic mix of ivory, rose gold, and warm brown tones are your thing, actor Jannat Zubair’s home might feel straight out of a dream. The actor’s apartment is a perfect blend of elegance and calm. Soft neutral tones, warm lighting, gold accents, plush curved sofas, and décor that looks straight out of a Pinterest moodboard.

As the doors open, a narrow passage with an artistic, glittery mirror – with a small table below – on one side and a softly lit decorative tree on the other leads into a spacious living area that instantly feels warm and inviting.

Which is exactly how Zubair defines home. “If I have to define home, I think it’s more of a feeling than a place. Feeling of comfort… safety… where I can just be myself before thinking twice,” she shared.

That feeling comes through in every corner. There are no dark, moody interiors here. Instead, the home leans into bright ivory and beige hues, soft ambient lighting, and metallic gold touches. Sleek LED strip lights outline the ceiling, a stylish ring chandelier adds a luxe touch, and even the ceiling fans seamlessly fit the gold aesthetic.

“Hum se kisi ko bahut dark interiors ya dark lighting… wo vibe itni zyada pasand nahi hai (None of us like dark lighting),” Zubair said, adding that the right lighting can completely transform a home’s vibe.

But while the living room makes a striking first impression, the dining area quietly steals the show.

The crockery corner everyone will notice

At first glance, the setup looks like something straight out of a décor catalogue – a sleek glass dining table, plush ivory chairs, gold-toned cutlery, matching dinnerware, and neatly folded neutral napkins.

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Zubair shared that while the crockery shelf itself is her parents’ territory, she personally picked several dining pieces herself.

Zubair personally picked most of the dining pieces herself (Image: Instagram/jannatzubair29) Zubair personally picked most of the dining pieces herself (Image: Instagram/jannatzubair29)

Behind the table sits the true showstopper: a beautifully lit crockery cabinet lined with elegant white-and-gold dinnerware, ornate teacups, serving bowls, and decorative collectibles.

But this isn’t just about aesthetics. Zubair revealed that the collection is especially close to her parents’ hearts, who arranged the shelf themselves. Among the polished pieces sits a priceless heirloom – a 150-year-old soorma bottle that belonged to her grandmother.

Her grandmother’s family, she shared, belonged to a royal household near Lucknow, making the tiny keepsake perhaps the most meaningful object in the home.

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Interestingly, despite the beautifully curated dining setup, Zubair admitted cooking isn’t her thing. “Mujhe nahi aati cooking karna aur mujhe koi shauk bhi nahi hai (I can’t cook and I don’t feel like doing it either),” she laughed.

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Why gold décor is everywhere again

Zubair’s interiors also reflect a wider home décor trend. “Designers today use Gold Leafing strategically to create focal points that instantly elevate the luxury quotient of a room,” Imran Khan, Concept Designer and Gold Leafing Artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, told indianexpress.com.

According to him, subtle gold and rose gold finishes add warmth and richness without overwhelming minimalist spaces.

Statement crockery displays are also making a comeback. “People today want their expensive crockery to be highlighted as a style statement,” Khan said, explaining that modern kitchens and dining spaces are increasingly becoming lifestyle zones that reflect personality – not just functionality.

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Zubair’s home makes the comeback of this home decor trend official!