Janhvi Kapoor’s all-natural skincare routine decoded

What’s the secret behind Janhvi Kapoor’s radiant glow? In an interview with Mashable India, the Peddi actor revealed that she ensures to shower whenever she feels a bit sweaty. “It really opens up my pores. I only use natural products like milk, honey, malai, yoghurt, and fruits. And before sleeping, I mix rose glycerin and water and put it on my skin,” she added.

The actor’s routine was decoded by dermatologist Dr Renita Rajan, who shared on Dr Pal Manickam’s podcast: “If all of that went in, and if skin was that porous, when we go into the swimming pool, won’t we become sponges?”

Explaining that skincare is all about macromolecules, she said, “There has to be a size of the formulation. Even hyaluronic acid. It’s like sending a tennis ball across a number of golf fields. It needs to go that far and deep.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Delhi-based consultant dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth noted that while it is a hydrating rotuine, applying fruits on the face are not recommended. “This is a good combination, especially if you have dry skin, as it will help in moisturising — thanks to the malai,” she said, however, pointing out that scrubbing fruits on the face can be very irritating to the skin. “It can sensitise your skin towards UV rays, especially if you are someone with sensitive skin or dark spots. Avoid this completely,” she added.

Dr Zeba Chhapra, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist, and Founder & MD at Serenity Med Aesthetics mentioned that while Janhvi Kapoor’s routine leans heavily on traditional ingredients, not every step is equally skin-friendly. She pointed out the following:

Hot baths are the biggest concern, as they can damage the skin barrier and increase dryness over time.

Milk and yoghurt contain lactic acid, offering gentle exfoliation and mild brightening benefits,

Honey acts as a natural humectant that helps attract moisture to the skin.

Malai can be deeply moisturizing for very dry skin but may clog pores, especially in humid climates like Mumbai.

“The standout step, however, is her rose water and glycerin mix before bed. Glycerin is one of the most effective humectants in dermatology, and when paired with rose water, it creates a simple yet effective overnight hydration treatment,” she told indianexpress.com.

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Dr Panth reiterated that it’s essential to consider your skin type, allergies, and individual concerns before incorporating this remedy into your skincare routine. “Consulting with a dermatologist or skincare professional can also provide personalised recommendations tailored to your specific needs,” she concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.