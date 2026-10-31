Janhvi Kapoor on the pressure to look like an actor: ‘I’ve walked in and out of the airport in my pyjamas’

Janhvi Kapoor has often talked about the pressure celebrities face over their appearance. Recalling when she used to walk through airports in lounge wear, the Dhadak star spoke about the constant chatter over how an actor should look, and how it eventually gets to them.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Kapoor shared: “I’ve walked in and out of the airport sometimes in my pyjamas with a pillow in hand. The last interview I did, I came from the mandir with one hour of sleep and no hair and makeup. But then there are times when I feel the chatter gets too much. Like, ‘Oh, you are not looking like an actor. You are not acting like an actor.”

“Then, you’re like, ‘Maybe I should make more of an effort, maybe people will look at me a certain way’. But really, at my core, I’m a firm believer that it all really comes down to how people see you on the big screen or now on the screen at home,” she further added.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

How hypervigilance affects mental health

Tanvi Singh, mental health expert and founder of Leap of Foundation, says privacy is not a privilege; it is a psychological need. Public figures may choose a life in the spotlight, but that choice should never be interpreted as consent to constant access. According to her, visibility is not the same as vulnerability. She believes every individual, regardless of fame, needs spaces where they can exist without being observed, evaluated, or documented.

“Those moments of privacy allow people to regulate emotions, nurture relationships, and maintain a stable sense of self,” she tells indianexpress.com, adding that when every interaction can become public, it can create chronic stress, hypervigilance, and emotional fatigue.

Janhvi Kapoor. (Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor) Janhvi Kapoor. (Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Boundaries matter

“Equally important is the freedom to decide what parts of one’s life to share and what to keep private. The ability to exercise that choice reinforces autonomy, dignity, and psychological wellbeing,” she shares.

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Singh believes respecting those boundaries doesn’t distance celebrities from the public. In fact, it reminds us that behind every public figure is a human being deserving of the same emotional safety and privacy as anyone else.

Striking the right balance

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj adds that privacy today is less about disappearing from public view and more about being intentional in what you choose to share. “It starts with deciding which parts of your life are non negotiably yours, such as relationships, family moments, or personal routines, and holding that line even when it feels tempting to share,” he tells indianexpress.com.

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He suggests limiting real-time updates, turning off location tags, and viewing social media as a curated window rather than a full diary.

According to him, a useful habit is to share only after the moment has passed, so it remains yours before it belongs to the internet. “Even small pauses before posting help you check if sharing aligns with your values,” Raj says, adding that when privacy is treated as a consistent habit, you remain in control of your own story.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.