Style alert: Janhvi Kapoor ditches the blouse, completes her sari look with a nose ring, tousled hairdo

It won’t be erroneous to say that Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish Bollywood divas with her sartorial choices oozing sensuality, bling, and above all, versatility. From elegant traditional wear to head-turning western attire, trust the actor to leave a mark with her fashion picks every single time. Something similar was seen recently when she set social media ablaze with her latest look.

With earthy tones marking the series of pictures posted by Janhvi, she can be seen clad in a rustic brown sari featuring minimal prints on one side. Ditching the blouse, she let the body-hugging silhouette of the sari elevate the sultry appeal of this look.

However, what stood out for us was the stone-studded nose ring with a diamond drop — the only accessory adorned by the actor. Styled by Manisha Melwani, she let her wavy hair flow freely and added the finishing touches with deeply kohled eyes, shimmery eyeshadow, lots of mascara, a hint of blush, and nude lip colour.

The Mili actor’s love for sari is not new as she is often seen draping herself in six yards. Prior to this, she had worn a plain white sari featuring a broad golden border. It was paired with a matching blouse with puffed sleeves.

With just a dainty beaded neckpiece accessorising the look, she had opted for kohled eyes, brown eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and nude lip colour.

Another traditional ensemble, worn by Janhvi, that won us over was this embellished mint lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. It was teamed with a matching blouse and zari dupatta. She had rounded off this look with dangling earrings and glam makeup.

For Pongal this year, the actor wore a golden lehenga with a sleeveless blouse featuring a lace hemline, and a heavy textured golden dupatta. A maang tikka, dangling stone-studded earrings, and bold makeup completed her look.

