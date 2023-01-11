‘Proud to be your coach’: Trainer lauds Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘hard work’

There is nothing that can come in the way of fitness enthusiasts and their workout sessions. But, as we have mentioned many times, it requires immense dedication and willpower to keep up with one’s fitness game. As such, if you are struggling to find it, here’s some motivation coming your way straight from Jacqueline Fernandez. Taking to Instagram, her trainer Shivohaam aka Deepesh Bhatt shared a video of the actor and wrote, “It’s the culmination of every drop of sweat and every second of hard work that makes you who you are; you are strong. @jacquelinef143 keep it up. Proud to be your coach.”

In the video, Fernandez can be seen indulging in a lower-body workout with dumbbells, including lunges, and squats.

Previously too, Shivoham had shared that they have known each other for more than a decade.

“And the journey continues…Known you for more than a decade when we first started training for Race 3. Since then, we have trained on and off and even continued online through the lockdown and now once again we continue on this fitness journey. @jacquelinef143, you are a lovely human being and it’s an absolute pleasure knowing you. You rock!”

Wat is the best way to ace lower body workouts?

From picking up heavy objects from the ground, playing a sport, to going on a trek, we are dependent on our hip muscles, as they help the body with momentum or force. A few exercises that one can incorporate to make the lower body strong are squats, lunges, deadlifts, and hip thrusts. Calling these as primary movements that help in hip extension and therefore strengthen the lower body, Rachit Dua, co-founder of Fitpathshala, an online fitness academy, said there are so many variations of these exercises depending upon the level of the practitioner.

However, before starting your training, make sure to warm up nicely.

For a general warm up, low to moderate intensity cardiorespiratory activities like jogging or stationary cycling can be performed for five to 10 minutes, said Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, Noida.

“A specific warm-up includes less intense exercises in line with the sport or activity being performed. It improves the joint range of motion, core body temperature, and blood flow to active muscles, preparing you for the demands of the training. A well-designed warm-up enhances oxygen delivery, improves nerve-impulse transmissions, force development rates, and increased strength and power,” he said.

