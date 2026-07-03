Jackie Shroff’s parenting advice is simple: ‘Give them ears’

Jackie Shroff, 69, recently shared parenting advice, emphasising why listening to children is important. “Whatever happens at home affects the child. If the home is peaceful and has harmony, children are harmonious. I listen to them; they listen to me, too. They are the future. Parenting means listening to them. Give them ears; otherwise, they will drift talking to others, taking advice from people…” Shroff told Curly Tales.

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Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, said a child may not remember every lesson a parent tried to impart. They may not remember every rule, every lecture, or every piece of advice. “But they will remember how home felt. They will remember whether home felt safe or stressful, peaceful or unpredictable, accepting or critical. They will remember whether they felt heard or whether they constantly felt judged, corrected, or dismissed,” reflected Delnna.