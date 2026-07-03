Jackie Shroff’s parenting advice is simple: ‘Give them ears’

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Jackie Shroff, 69, recently shared parenting advice, emphasising why listening to children is important. “Whatever happens at home affects the child. If the home is peaceful and has harmony, children are harmonious. I listen to them; they listen to me, too. They are the future. Parenting means listening to them. Give them ears; otherwise, they will drift talking to others, taking advice from people…” Shroff told Curly Tales.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, said a child may not remember every lesson a parent tried to impart. They may not remember every rule, every lecture, or every piece of advice. “But they will remember how home felt. They will remember whether home felt safe or stressful, peaceful or unpredictable, accepting or critical. They will remember whether they felt heard or whether they constantly felt judged, corrected, or dismissed,” reflected Delnna.
One of the biggest misconceptions about parenting is that influence comes from authority. “In reality, the deepest influence comes from connection. Children naturally listen to people they feel connected to. When the emotional connection weakens, parents often respond by increasing control, rules, instructions, lectures, and monitoring. Unfortunately, this usually creates greater emotional distance rather than greater closeness,” said Delnna.
If they do not feel understood at home, they may begin turning to friends, social media, influencers, strangers online, or peers who are equally confused themselves, emphasised Delnna.
“This is what makes Jackie Shroff’s statement so powerful. Listening is not merely a parenting skill. It is a way of protecting the parent-child relationship before emotional distance develops,” she stressed.
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One pattern that Delnna frequently observes in therapy is that many parents listen with the intention of responding, correcting, or solving. “Very few listen with the intention of understanding. The difference may seem small, but it changes everything. In that moment, the child may not need a solution. They may need connection. They may need someone to say, “That sounds really painful. Tell me what happened. The child feels understood first. Solutions can come later. This simple shift strengthens emotional trust more than most parents realise,” described Delnna.
The deeper wisdom is that parenting is not simply about raising successful children. “It is about building a relationship that remains strong long after childhood is over. Because there comes a day when children no longer listen because we are their parents. They listen because they trust us. And trust is built in the moments when children feel genuinely seen, genuinely heard, and genuinely understood.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.