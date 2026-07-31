Jaaved Jaaferi on Amitabh Bachchan’s success and how it can limit creativity: ‘Sad place to be’

Success is often seen as the ultimate goal in any career, but can it sometimes become a limitation instead? Actor Jaaved Jaaferi recently reflected on this paradox while speaking about his four-decade journey in the film industry.

“I think the younger lot, they’re in a hurry and they’re not very accommodating and all that. The good part is they are professional, they’re very serious, they’re very focused on what they want. So yes, there are these minuses and pluses,” he told HT City. He added that every generation has its own way of working, making such differences inevitable.

Jaaved also spoke about the pressures that come with commercial success and how audiences and industries often expect people to repeat what has worked before. Reflecting on his own career, he said, “I can’t say I’ve been stereotyped. I’ve done everything. I’ve played a villain, I’ve played crazy guys, serious films, this, that and the other. I’ve done everything. What tends to happen is whatever works commercially better, people start approaching you with that in mind, that this works with him. That applies even to the biggest of stars because the moment you become a commodity, they don’t allow you. That’s a sad place to be.” To illustrate his point, he referred to Amitabh Bachchan, saying, “There was a phase when nobody had been bigger than Mr Bachchan. There was a phase when Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan couldn’t do anything different because it didn’t work. Again, he was limited because the commercial aspects didn’t allow him to move. Now he’s doing the variations which he, as an actor, obviously wanted to do. The commercial aspects didn’t allow him to move.”