Italian TV show investigated after ‘sexy shopping’ tutorial for women sparks outrage

In the segment, Angelilo showed viewers how to walk in a sensual way while pushing a shopping trolley and how to reach for items placed on high shelves. (Photograph: Rai)

A tutorial aired on public television that gave female viewers advice on how to look ‘sexy’ while shopping at the supermarket has sparked outrage in Italy. Italian state broadcaster Rai has initiated an investigation to look into why the controversial segment was included in one of its shows, The Guardian reported.

The guide was transmitted during a programme called ‘Detto Fatto’, which has since been cancelled, and featured renowned pole dancing teacher Emily Angelilo teaching women how to look alluring in the super market and offering tips on how to seduce fellow shoppers.

Il tutorial su come fare la spesa MA COSA pic.twitter.com/NNjuto6K7J — Trash Italiano (@trash_italiano) November 25, 2020

The segment started with Angelilo doing a dance, before showing viewers how to strut in a sensual way while pushing a shopping trolley. She went on to demonstrate how to reach for items placed on high shelves. She also displayed how to pick up products if they were to accidentally fall, The Guardian reported.

Several social media users took to Twitter to condemn the programme. “Is it 1970? No, 2020, almost 2021,” one user wrote. Some pointed out the problematic timing of airing the segment — just a day before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25th.

“If this is what public television thinks it should teach women, we are troubled as a society,” another social media user said.

After several Italian ministers criticised the programme and asked for an explanation from the channel’s management, public broadcaster Rai announced that it was looking into how and why the segment was allowed to be aired.

“For how long must we continue talking about women in a false, stereotypical way, with stiletto heels, sexy moves, always perfect, mermaids or witches?” Italy’s agricultural minister, Teresa Bellanova, wrote on Twitter.

Rai’s Chief Executive Fabrizio Salini has said that the segment had “nothing to do with the spirit of the public service and with the editorial line of Rai”. Meanwhile, the show’s host Bianca Guaccero, too, has apologised for the episode’s “superficiality”, The Guardian reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.