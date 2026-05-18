‘Remember, when Vaayu was so sick…’: Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth on when they allow screen time for son

Actors Ishita and Vatsal open up about using screens during travel and illness while warning against the addictive nature of fast-paced cartoons. (Source: Instagram/Ishita Dutta Sheth)

Screen time remains one of the most debated parenting topics today, especially as phones, tablets, and digital entertainment become increasingly woven into everyday family life. While many parents worry about the effects of screens on children’s attention span, behaviour, sleep, and development, the reality is often more complicated than simply saying yes or no. Actor couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth recently opened up about this balancing act in an Instagram video, sharing their honest views on when and why they occasionally allow screen time for their son, Bayu.

During the conversation, Ishita asked Vatsal, “What is your opinion on giving screen time to kids?” to which he replied, “I think it’s a complete no-no for me.” However, he quickly clarified that he does not judge parents who sometimes rely on screens. “Honestly, no, I don’t judge because there are situations,” he said, recalling moments when they used screens during difficult circumstances. “Remember, Ishita, when Vaayu was so sick, we gave him screen time.” Ishita also added, “With travelling, also remember we gave a little bit of screen time.”