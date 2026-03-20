Isha Koppikar discusses her morning routine, says swears by cinnamon: ‘Sometimes, I put…’

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Isha Koppikar, 49, recently described her morning routine and shared that she swears by cinnamon powder. “When I wake up in the morning, I have a warm glass of water. I add turmeric and pepper powder. You can add cinnamon too. It helps blood sugar, too. I add cinnamon to my coffee too. Sometimes, I put ghee also in my coffee,” the Shabri actor told Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus.
So, we asked experts to verify how these practices affect one’s health.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that starting the day with a warm herbal or spice-based drink can gently stimulate digestion after the overnight fast. “Ingredients commonly used in such traditional preparations often contain antioxidants and digestive compounds that may help reduce bloating, support metabolism, and improve gut function. Since gut health plays an important role in nutrient absorption, it can indirectly influence skin health and energy levels,” said Goyal.
Morning rituals that prioritise hydration and gentle digestive activation are widely recommended in many traditional health systems. “Drinking warm herbal infusions can help wake up the digestive system, support bowel regularity and reduce the feeling of heaviness that some people experience in the morning,” shared Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Cinnamon has been studied for its role in supporting blood sugar regulation. “Some compounds in cinnamon may help improve insulin sensitivity. This means the body can use glucose more efficiently. Because of this, people often talk about cinnamon as a useful addition to the diet for managing blood sugar levels,” said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
It is important to see cinnamon as a helpful ingredient, not a treatment for diabetes or high blood sugar. “Adding a small amount to foods or drinks might support dietary balance, but it cannot replace medical treatment, medication, or a structured diet plan advised by a healthcare professional,” said Sheikh.
Similarly, herbal drinks work best when they complement a balanced lifestyle rather than replace it. “Adequate sleep, regular physical activity, hydration, and nutrient-dense meals remain the core pillars of long-term health. Natural remedies can support the body, but they are most effective when combined with consistent healthy habits,” said Goyal.
Koppikar’s routine highlights how simple, time-tested practices can still be relevant in modern wellness routines.
Starting the day mindfully with hydration, light nourishment, and movement often sets a positive tone for energy, digestion, and overall well-being throughout the day.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.