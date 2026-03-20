Isha Koppikar discusses her morning routine, says swears by cinnamon: ‘Sometimes, I put…’

Isha Koppikar, 49, recently described her morning routine and shared that she swears by cinnamon powder. “When I wake up in the morning, I have a warm glass of water. I add turmeric and pepper powder. You can add cinnamon too. It helps blood sugar, too. I add cinnamon to my coffee too. Sometimes, I put ghee also in my coffee,” the Shabri actor told Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus.

So, we asked experts to verify how these practices affect one’s health.

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that starting the day with a warm herbal or spice-based drink can gently stimulate digestion after the overnight fast. “Ingredients commonly used in such traditional preparations often contain antioxidants and digestive compounds that may help reduce bloating, support metabolism, and improve gut function. Since gut health plays an important role in nutrient absorption, it can indirectly influence skin health and energy levels,” said Goyal.