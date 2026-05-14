This is what happens if you do not re-apply sunscreen every 3-4 hours

For a long time, we have been told to reapply sunscreen every 3-4 hours to ensure optimal protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. But what happens if you skip re-application? We reached out to dermatologists to understand better.

Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, said not applying sunscreen will increase the risk of sun tanning, pigmentation, UV-induced ageing, and long-term skin damage. “Many people wonder if they really need to reapply sunscreen every few hours, and the simple answer is, yes. Reapplying sunscreen every 3–4 hours is recommended. Sunscreen works by creating a protective layer on your skin. But this layer breaks down early because of sweat, rubbing, touching your face, and heat and after every 3 to 4 hours, its effect reduces,” said Dr Chause.