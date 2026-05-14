This is what happens if you do not re-apply sunscreen every 3-4 hours

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For a long time, we have been told to reapply sunscreen every 3-4 hours to ensure optimal protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. But what happens if you skip re-application? We reached out to dermatologists to understand better.
Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, said not applying sunscreen will increase the risk of sun tanning, pigmentation, UV-induced ageing, and long-term skin damage. “Many people wonder if they really need to reapply sunscreen every few hours, and the simple answer is, yes. Reapplying sunscreen every 3–4 hours is recommended. Sunscreen works by creating a protective layer on your skin. But this layer breaks down early because of sweat, rubbing, touching your face, and heat and after every 3 to 4 hours, its effect reduces,” said Dr Chause.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Reapplication is ideal, but it should be realistically adapted to your lifestyle, said Dr Karuna Malhotra, founder, aesthetic physician, and cosmetologist at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi.
The truth is that sunscreen’s protection naturally wears down with time. “Whether it’s SPF 30 or SPF 50, exposure to sunlight, sweat, pollution, humidity, and your skin’s natural oils all start breaking down the protective layer. That’s why dermatologically, we recommend reapplying every 3–4 hours. But this doesn’t mean that missing a reapplication or delaying it will instantly damage your skin. In real life, following this rule perfectly isn’t always practical — especially with work routines, childcare, makeup, or when you’re mostly indoors,” said Dr Malhotra.
At the end of the day, sunscreen is your most reliable anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation shield, according to Dr Malhotra, adding that apply it well, reapply when you can — but don’t overthink it. “Sun protection should empower you, not overwhelm you,” said Dr Malhotra.
*Indoors most of the day: Still, you need to reapply every 4 hours.
*Outdoors for more than 20–30 minutes: Reapply every 3–4 hours. “If you are outdoors, commuting, or exposed to direct sunlight, reapplying every few hours truly helps prevent tanning, pigmentation, and photoaging,” said Dr Malhotra.
*If you wear makeup: Use a sunscreen powder or spray for easy reapplication, said Dr Mahotra.
*Swimming or sweating: Reapply immediately, said Dr Chause.
Remember that consistency matters more than perfection.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.