Ira Khan discusses mental health, calls husband Nupur Shikhare empathetic: ‘Kabhi kabhi, woh mere depression se thak jaata hai’

Ira Khan recently opened up about having “cyclical depression,” adding that her husband, Nupur Shikhare, is empathetic. “We have arguments. Kabhi kabhi, woh mere depression se thak jaata hai (Sometimes, he gets tired of my depression). I have cyclical depression…it comes in phases…sometimes, there are dips. Both of us are now better at catching them,” she mentioned in a chat with Vibhor Adnani on his Instagram page, Shutter Bonsai.

Nupur added, “You want to call it depression or whatever…You keep it. I don’t understand….all I understand is that you are in pain. So, we’ll do whatever is needed for that. We’ll fight with this together.”

Ira, who is actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, added, “I think in words. He thinks in feelings. He’s very empathetic.”

Depression is not always constant, said psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh. “For many individuals, especially those with recurrent or cyclical depression, it comes in phases. There are periods of emotional heaviness, low motivation, withdrawal, and numbness or exhaustion, followed by phases where things feel relatively stable again. From a psychotherapy perspective, this unpredictability can be difficult for both the individual and their partner. Because just when things seem better, the cycle may return,” expressed Delnna.

From a mental health and emotional intelligence perspective, caregivers often experience emotional fatigue, helplessness when nothing seems to work, and guilt for feeling exhausted. “There may be confusion about how to respond. This is rarely spoken about,” shared Delnna.

Here’s how support matters (Photo: Freepik) Here’s how support matters (Photo: Freepik)

Supporting someone with depression requires emotional awareness, boundaries, and sustainable care. “Not just effort,” said Delnna.

Understand without trying to fix

You do not always need solutions. From an emotional healing perspective, feeling seen reduces isolation.

Do not take their low phase personally

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When someone withdraws or becomes quiet, it is often their internal struggle, not a reflection of the relationship.

From a relationship psychology perspective, separating the person from the condition is essential.

Encourage professional support without forcing it

Therapy, counselling, and structured mental health support are crucial. A partner can support, but cannot replace professional help.

Create small anchors, not big expectations

Instead of trying to “lift them up,” focus on small, manageable actions:

*a short walk

*a meal together

*sitting in silence

From a mental health perspective, consistency matters more than intensity.

Take care of our own emotional health

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This is the most important and most ignored step.

If you are constantly giving without refilling, burnout is inevitable.

Support yourself through:

* your own emotional outlets

* boundaries around energy

* time to rest and recharge

From an emotional intelligence perspective, you cannot pour from an empty space.

Normalise honest conversations

It is okay to say:

“I am here for you… and I also feel overwhelmed sometimes.”

This creates a space of honesty, not silent pressure.

When Ira Khan acknowledged that her partner gets tired sometimes, she did something powerful. “She normalised both sides of the experience. The one who is struggling. And the one who is supporting. Because real love is not just about standing strong. It is also about allowing space for vulnerability on both sides.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vibhor Adnani (@shutterbonsai)

If you are supporting someone through depression, remember this:

*Your presence matters.

*But your well-being matters too.

*And sometimes, the strongest form of love is not trying to carry everything.

*It is learning to walk beside each other… even on the difficult days.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.