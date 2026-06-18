International Yoga Day 2026 Date, Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations, And More | When Is Yoga Day?

International Yoga Day 2026 Date, Theme: International Yoga Day 2026 will be observed on June 21, 2026 bringing together millions of people worldwide to celebrate the ancient Indian practice of yoga and its benefits for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The theme for the 12th International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” highlighting yoga’s role in promoting longevity, mobility, independence, and overall wellness across all age groups. The theme underscores how regular yoga practice can support healthier and more active lives as populations around the world continue to age.

International Yoga Day History:

The idea was proposed by Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014. Recognising yoga’s universal appeal and its origins in ancient India, the UN adopted a resolution declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, with support from a record number of member states.