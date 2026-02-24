International Women’s Day 2026: Date, Theme, History and Why the World Celebrates It on March 8

International Women’s Day 2026 Date: The day provides a global platform for collective action and collaboration in campaigning for women’s rights and empowerment.

International Women’s Day 2026 Date, Theme: International Women’s Day (IWD) is an annual global celebration that aims to educate society on the remarkable women’s rights movement.

This day marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, highlighting the ongoing efforts for continued advocacy and action worldwide, and celebrating the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women and girls.

Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, and in 2026, it will fall on a Sunday under the theme ‘Give To Gain’.

The theme intends to promote generosity and collaboration, highlighting how reciprocal support creates more opportunities for women, as mentioned on the IWD official website.