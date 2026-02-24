International Women’s Day 2026: Date, Theme, History and Why the World Celebrates It on March 8

International Women’s Day 2026 Date, Theme, History: Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8, and in 2026, it will fall on a Sunday under the theme 'Give To Gain'.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 06:00 PM IST
International Women’s Day 2026 DateInternational Women’s Day 2026 Date: The day provides a global platform for collective action and collaboration in campaigning for women’s rights and empowerment.
Make us preferred source on Google

International Women’s Day 2026 Date, Theme: International Women’s Day (IWD) is an annual global celebration that aims to educate society on the remarkable women’s rights movement.

This day marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, highlighting the ongoing efforts for continued advocacy and action worldwide, and celebrating the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women and girls.

Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, and in 2026, it will fall on a Sunday under the theme ‘Give To Gain’.

READ: Top 10 best and worst countries in the Women, Peace and Security Index 2025/26: Where do India and the US stand?

The theme intends to promote generosity and collaboration, highlighting how reciprocal support creates more opportunities for women, as mentioned on the IWD official website.

International Women’s Day (IWD) was first marked in the early 1900s, during a period of great expansion and turmoil in the industrialised world, when women marched for shorter hours, higher pay, and voting rights.

The Socialist Party of America founded National Women’s Day in the United States in 1910, and Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland followed suit in 1911.

The United Nations formally declared this day in 1975, and it was later adopted on March 8, 1977, to promote women’s rights and global peace.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Women’s Day Quotes: Top 10 Inspirational Women’s Day Quotes

Today, International Women’s Day serves as a global platform for recognition and celebration, emphasising the importance of collective action and awareness in the pursuit of gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

It provides a global platform for collective action and collaboration in campaigning for women’s rights and empowerment, breaking down barriers for women and girls all around the world.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
The 58-minute revolution: A day tripper’s guide to Meerut
train, Meerut
‘I’m not performing anymore’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life after divorce from Naga Chaitanya; expert on why people ‘close up’ after separation
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her painful separation from Naga Chaitanya and how she found love again
Who is 'Punch the monkey'?
animals
Advertisement
PHOTOS
alia at met gala
Met Monday: Decoding the most anticipated dress code of 2026
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments