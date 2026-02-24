International Women’s Day 2026: Date, Theme, History and Why the World Celebrates It on March 8

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
International Women’s Day 2026 Date, Theme: International Women’s Day (IWD) is an annual global celebration that aims to educate society on the remarkable women’s rights movement.
This day marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, highlighting the ongoing efforts for continued advocacy and action worldwide, and celebrating the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women and girls.
Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, and in 2026, it will fall on a Sunday under the theme ‘Give To Gain’.
The theme intends to promote generosity and collaboration, highlighting how reciprocal support creates more opportunities for women, as mentioned on the IWD official website.
International Women’s Day (IWD) was first marked in the early 1900s, during a period of great expansion and turmoil in the industrialised world, when women marched for shorter hours, higher pay, and voting rights.
The Socialist Party of America founded National Women’s Day in the United States in 1910, and Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland followed suit in 1911.
The United Nations formally declared this day in 1975, and it was later adopted on March 8, 1977, to promote women’s rights and global peace.
Today, International Women’s Day serves as a global platform for recognition and celebration, emphasising the importance of collective action and awareness in the pursuit of gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.
It provides a global platform for collective action and collaboration in campaigning for women’s rights and empowerment, breaking down barriers for women and girls all around the world.
