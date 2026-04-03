Inside Sminu Jindal’s posh South Mumbai haven—a masterclass in the psychology of minimalism: ‘The rain specifically makes me want to be here’

The Jindal house, a sea-facing bungalow located at 32 Walkeshwar Road in South Mumbai’s posh locality Malabar Hill, offers an interesting lens into how openness, light, and minimalism can influence everyday experiences.

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Owned by Sminu Jindal, the MD of Jindal SAW Ltd. and granddaughter of industrialists Om Prakash and Savitri Jindal, this white three-floor structure features large open balconies to the greenery that frames the property. But, what stands out is that the emotional meaning of a space often goes beyond its design. Speaking about her home and family life in a conversation with Curly Tales, Jindal shared, “I love Mumbai. The rain specifically makes me want to be here.” She also recalled growing up in a large, close-knit family, saying, “So imagine all of us staying in this house, having the celebration here (the open balcony), this used to be our stage,” adding that with so many people around, “it was like a party.” These memories highlight how open physical spaces can become tied to feelings of belonging, nostalgia, and connection.