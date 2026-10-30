Inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Kolkata mansion: 7,250 sq ft of maximalist luxury

If you thought Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s love for all things elaborate was restricted to his heavily embroidered creations, wait until you see his home. The celebrated designer’s 7,250-square-foot Kolkata mansion is a world of jade-green walls, antique furniture, elaborate textiles, hand-painted foliage, and curious collectibles. There is something to discover in almost every corner, but the interesting part is how none of it feels out of place.

Revisited by Architectural Digest, the home offers a glimpse into the designer’s approach to maximalism, where different eras, materials, and design styles come together without competing for attention. From an eclectic living room to a lush tropical garden, here’s a closer look.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

A living room that tells a story

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The living room makes quite the first impression. Its vintage jade-green walls are covered with hand-painted tropical foliage, while large windows and patterned curtains bring in natural light. Antique mirrors, decorative ceramics and an assortment of curios add to the room’s old-world charm. The extravagant glitz that his stores are popular for also extends to his home.

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The seating is equally interesting. Leather Chesterfield sofas sit alongside plantation-style furniture, with cushions upholstered in antique textiles, old phulkaris and fabrics sourced from different parts of the world. Carved wooden tables and richly patterned rugs complete the picture.

The walls deserve a closer look, too. According to AD, 43 artists from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation hand-painted the tropical plants, drawing inspiration from French artist Henri Rousseau.

Raghunandan Saraf, CEO of Saraf Furniture, believes this is what makes the space particularly interesting. “What makes Sabyasachi’s house special is the coherence of the design. Forty-three artists painted one canvas, but the jade-green color scheme and the Rousseau-like leaves look like one well-thought-out idea.”

Hand-painted walls, he explains, offer something that wallpaper cannot quite replicate. “The brush strokes and textures cannot be replicated through the printing process, and the design can be adjusted to suit the wall perfectly without any joins or repeating designs.”

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While the process is labour-intensive, it isn’t restricted to grand homes. Saraf says it can work in an ordinary Indian household, too, provided dampness is addressed first. A feature wall, an alcove or even a ceiling can be a good starting point.

A breakfast room full of character

Moving into the breakfast room, the visual storytelling continues. An heirloom crockery cabinet, stocked with pieces Sabyasachi has collected on his travels, takes centre stage. Pottery, indoor plants, decorative objects and a disused samovar add to the room’s collected-over-time appeal.

There is plenty happening on the walls, too, with hand-painted tropical vegetation continuing the connection between the interiors and the garden outside. Even the pipes have been painted to resemble palm tree trunks.

It is the sort of room that feels ready for a long lunch, with friends gathered around the table and plenty to discover between conversations.

Antiques, textiles and rugs that find common ground

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Across the home, one detail that stands out is how effortlessly different furniture styles and textiles coexist. There are carved wooden pieces, leather sofas, patterned upholstery, antique cabinets and statement tables, but the rooms never appear to be competing for attention.

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Saraf believes the secret lies in knowing when to hold back. “The most striking thing about Sabyasachi’s home is the amount of action happening in the spaces without ever making the rooms feel cluttered.”

He adds, “The palette is contained, the furniture is allowed to breathe, and each item has its own place.”

Another interesting detail is the way rugs are used throughout the home. Rather than simply adding colour or pattern, they help define the seating areas and bring different pieces of furniture together. “The special feature of Sabyasachi’s house is that the rug serves as a base rather than just an accent element,” Saraf explains.

For those looking to recreate a similar look, he recommends starting with the furniture and choosing a rug that complements rather than competes with it. If the furniture has elaborate detailing, a subtler rug can work better. Size matters, too: the front feet of all chairs and sofas should rest on the rug to create a cohesive seating arrangement. Picking a common colour from the upholstery or wood finish can also help tie the room together.

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But perhaps the bigger lesson from the mansion is that a well-put-together home doesn’t have to happen overnight. “There is nothing that has been bought as a set; rather, there are objects that belong to different eras and come from different sources because of the similarity of their craftsmanship that prevails over their finish,” Saraf observes.

A quieter corner in the bedroom

The bedroom offers a slightly more restrained take on the home’s maximalist aesthetic. A four-poster bed with patterned fabric drapes takes centre stage, accompanied by antique furniture, a woven trunk at its foot and a richly patterned rug. Hand-printed muslins and linen, along with traditional artwork, add to the room’s warmth.

The space demonstrates how the same love for craftsmanship, textiles and antiques can translate into a more intimate setting without overwhelming it.

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A garden that brings the outdoors in

And then there is the garden, which feels like a world of its own. Dense tropical foliage, potted plants, ornate antique mirrors and decorative planters create a lush green retreat around the mansion. According to AD, around 4,000 plants were sourced to create this garden oasis.

The greenery also explains the home’s jade-green palette and the recurring tropical motifs indoors. Rather than treating the garden as a separate space, the interiors seem to draw inspiration from it.

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For anyone hoping to bring a little of this aesthetic into their own home, Saraf recommends starting small. “If you wish to decorate your home in this manner, then you should begin with one or two powerful works of art and let the other objects complement them. Buy fewer but better-quality objects and let the room furnish itself gradually.”

In a home filled with antiques, elaborate textiles, and statement pieces, that might just be the most valuable design lesson of all.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.