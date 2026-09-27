From a prayer Rroom to a wall of fame: Take a tour of Mirabai Chanu’s Manipur home

Indian weightlifting star Saikhom Mirabai Chanu recently won a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category at the ongoing Asian Games. As the Internet heaps praise on the athlete, let’s take a look inside her home in Manipur that reflects the simplicity and values that have influenced her career in sports.

Situated in Nongpok Kakching village, around 24 kilometres from Imphal, Mirabai’s home is far from the lavish residences often associated with success and cricket stars. Her house reflects the Olympic silver medallist’s grounded personality and deep-rooted connection to her family and faith.

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