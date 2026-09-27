From a prayer Rroom to a wall of fame: Take a tour of Mirabai Chanu’s Manipur home

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Indian weightlifting star Saikhom Mirabai Chanu recently won a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category at the ongoing Asian Games. As the Internet heaps praise on the athlete, let’s take a look inside her home in Manipur that reflects the simplicity and values that have influenced her career in sports.
Situated in Nongpok Kakching village, around 24 kilometres from Imphal, Mirabai’s home is far from the lavish residences often associated with success and cricket stars. Her house reflects the Olympic silver medallist’s grounded personality and deep-rooted connection to her family and faith.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The highlight of the home is its prayer room, which features a white marble temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva. Neatly maintained and adorned with idols, the space serves as the spiritual vibe of the house.
The interiors are equally simple. The living room features a modest brown sofa set, while large grilled windows fill the space with natural light and fresh air. The home prioritises comfort and functionality over luxury, staying true to the athlete’s humble upbringing.
The space also features a pink wall of fame with Mirabai’s achievements beautifully captured and framed.
Before achieving international success, Mirabai travelled nearly 30 kilometres every day from her village to train in Imphal. Unable to afford regular transport, she often hitched rides on passing sand-laden trucks, with drivers along the route helping her reach training sessions, she shared during her interaction with The Bridge.
Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained the psychological factors behind successful athletes choosing to live a simple life. The expert highlighted that several elite athletes focus on discipline, consistency, and long-term goals rather than material rewards, as their identity is built around hard work and performance.
“As a result, even after achieving fame and financial stability, they may continue to value simplicity because it aligns with the mindset that helped them succeed,” Dr Rimpa said.
Further, she stressed that remaining connected to one’s roots can help in emotional stability.
“Familiar routines and environments remind individuals of where they came from and can help them stay grounded despite sudden lifestyle changes. Psychologically, this reduces the risk of allowing external success to become the sole source of self-worth. For many athletes, fulfilment comes more from mastering their sport and representing their country than from displaying wealth,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.