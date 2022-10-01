scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Inside Karan Johar’s pout masterclass on Instagram

Karan Johar recently posted a reel that shows him explaining how he gets his signature pout.

karan joharKaran Johar is a trendsetter and one of the most powerful Bollywood personalities. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar is known for his glamorous and often funny Instagram posts, along with his uber cool signature pout. 

Also read |Karan Johar opens up about battling anxiety, being on medication for years: ‘I didn’t tell people I was in therapy’

On his Instagram page, he posted a reel to help his fans learn his classic pout. In the reel, he’s seen teaching the popular content creators he invited for Koffee With Karan. “Just a quick masterclass with the most masterful kinds in town — so that there’s never a bad selfie again,” he captioned his reel. 

So what’s the famous Kjo technique?

We break it down:

1.) Closing your eyes a bit 

2.) Lips out, and pout 

3.) Tilt head

4.) Feel fab!

The content creators with him were Danish Sait, Niharika Nm, Kusha Kapila, and Tanmay Bhat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The reel got various comments and reactions, right from Hrithik Roshan  who commented “Hahaha”, to a lot of fans who were excited to see Karan Johar team up with the creators.

Kjo’s signature pout has been iconic for a while. Here, we look at some of his famous selfies that win the game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Serving looks and how!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

A pout and a slight smize (a killer combo) to promote his film ‘Gehraiyaan’.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

This leather jacket has our heart. We love how it ups the glam quotient by miles.
And of course, the pout being the most snazzy (in a good way) of all.

Also read |Karan Johar made Ayan Mukerji re-shoot Brahmastra song ‘Kesariya’: ‘What the hell is going on, what is wrong with you?’

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Pouting with the squad — just a day in the life.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Whoever said glasses can’t be stylish? Bonus points for the slicked back hair.

