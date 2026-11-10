“When I look back, I see something that reminds me…home,” says Chumbak actor Arjun Bijlani, as he takes Pinkvilla on a tour of his Karjat villa where he lives, not as a star, but as himself.

Called ‘Tara Villa’, the place is not just a home, but a peaceful, family-crafted sanctuary near Mumbai built with personal memories, scenic mountain views, and a touch of Greek-inspired design.

On being asked why he named the villa so, Bijlani says, “Honestly, the name ‘Tara Villa’ was chosen… initially, I was going to name it ‘Tanuja House’ because Neha’s mom’s name is Tanuja, and the house where I live in Bombay is named ‘Shakti’, which is my mom’s name. But unfortunately, we lost Neha’s dad early this year, in January. So, since her mother’s name is Tanuja and his name was Rakesh, I named it ‘Tara’, combining Tanuja and Rakesh.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The Santorini, Greece theme

He then shows the villa entrance, with the main kitchen to the left and a servants’ room upstairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun S Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

The living room is equally detailed. Amid the whites, a unique carpet with red rays against blue adds a pop of colour.

“It’s the typical theme of the house: Santorini, Greece (blue and white). And the red pops out. I thought it would be perfect for my holiday home,” Bijlani tells the publication.

The carpet with red rays against blue (Instagram/arjunbijlani) The carpet with red rays against blue (Instagram/arjunbijlani)

A minimalist living room with paintings and a foot massager

The living room is minimalist because for Arjun, less is more. A sacred kalash from the housewarming prayer (puja), a lovely idol of Lord Ganesha, candles, and a picture of Neha and him in traditional Kashmiri attire adorn the place. Bijlani then shows his foot massager.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun S Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

The dining table is again white, keeping up with the theme of the house. Plantings add a wonderful element to a home, while nature brings calm and peace. Windows open to peaceful mountain views, and doors lead directly to the lawn.

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Next comes his small pantry kitchen. “All heavy cooking is done outside in the main kitchen, but this cute kitchen is for cold drinks and lemonade,” he says, then shows an oudh burner his sister Rohini gifted him from Dubai.

He then gives a glimpse of his “expensive wall,” full of artefacts brought from Crawford Market at a fraction of the cost—items worth ₹15,000 for just ₹500 to ₹2,000. “Photo frames capture memories and remind you what you work hard for and what truly matters in life. A house is just walls, but family gives it value,” he tells Pinkvilla.

Bedroom and a terrace with a forest & mountain view

Giving a peek inside his bedroom, Bijlani shows the small dressing area – a dedicated space for Neha to get ready. There’s a full-size mirror which actors love for checking themselves out. The whole house is white; at night, however, pink lights illuminate the pool, giving it a vibe like Greece or Dubai. The bedroom connects to a terrace which Arjun says, “is the icing on the cake.”

Then comes one of the most interesting places in the house – the terrace with a sprawling forest view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun S Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

How the sounds of nature help us heal

There is something remarkably soothing about birdsong, rustling leaves, flowing water, and gentle rainfall. Even without visiting a forest, these sounds can help calm an overwhelmed mind. With nature soundtracks being readily available, experiencing some of their restorative benefits has become surprisingly accessible. But why does our brain respond to them so differently?

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Psychotherapist, spiritual healer, numerologist & relationship breakthrough coach, Delnna Rrajesh tells Indian Express, “Our nervous system constantly monitors the environment for potential threats. Traffic horns, alarms and notifications demand attention, often interrupting concentration. Gentle natural sounds can offer something different: sensory stimulation without the constant pressure to react.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Swami (@nehaswamibijlani)

Adding to this, psychotherapist, family counsellor, and relationship coach Monica Vasal tells Indian Express, “When we are stressed, our body stays on alert. Our heart beats faster, our muscles feel tight, and our thoughts keep racing. The soft sounds of a forest tell the body to relax. Your stress hormone, cortisol, goes down. Your heart slows. Your blood pressure drops. And the part of your brain that watches for danger quietens.”

Interestingly, sound also activates emotional associations.

Rrajesh says, “Monsoon rain may remind someone of childhood holidays, while birdsong may evoke memories of peaceful mornings. Sometimes we are responding not only to a sound, but to the emotional safety and familiarity we associate with it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun S Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

“For people experiencing racing thoughts, nature recordings can provide a gentle attention anchor. Instead of struggling to silence the mind, they can return their awareness to the sounds whenever thoughts wander,” she adds.

We often assume stress recovery requires elaborate holidays or complete escapes from responsibility. Yet sometimes the nervous system benefits from something far simpler.

“Perhaps that is the beauty of forest sounds. They allow us to listen without answering, pay attention without performing, and experience a moment without measuring its productivity,” says Rrajesh.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.