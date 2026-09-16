Inside ‘Antilia Cha Raja’: A look at the Ambanis’ grand Ganesh Chaturthi decor

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The Ambani family is known for its grand celebrations, from lavish weddings to elaborate Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. This year’s celebration at their 27-storey South Mumbai residence, Antilia, was no exception. Centred around their home Ganpati idol, ‘Antilia Cha Raja’, the festivities brought together devotion, tradition and grandeur.
The family welcomed Ganesha on September 13 with temple-inspired décor, handmade installations, thousands of lights and a star-studded guest list featuring several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, among others.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Centred around an elaborate floral concept, the décor blended traditional Indian elements with festive mandap aesthetics. Ochre, soft pink, terracotta, gold, red and saffron tones dominated the interiors and mandap area, creating a rich and vibrant festive palette.
View this post on Instagram
The exterior and entrance were equally striking, with thousands of warm lights creating a glowing backdrop for guests. Interesting patterns, floral motifs and hanging lanterns across the ceilings and entryways added to the regal ambience.
The interiors featured ornate pillars adorned with floral motifs, creating a striking backdrop for ‘Antilia Cha Raja’. Layered details and arches added grandeur to the ceremonial space, while elaborate floral canopies were installed across key areas.
One section of the residence featured white-leaf trees and white flowers, accented by bright orange laddoos that added a vibrant pop of colour. Small white Ganpati idols in various poses, including one seated on a swing, further enhanced the space. Glittering chandeliers added another layer of elegance, bringing depth and texture to the elaborate décor.
‘Antilia Cha Raja’ took centre stage in the ceremonial area, set against an ornate golden backdrop. The platform was surrounded by traditional brass lamps and diyas, casting a soft, warm glow during the aarti and prayers. A large Buddha statue stood beside the idol, while traditional Indian artwork and intricate bird motifs added to the visual richness of the space.
Marigold garlands adorned the mandap, while jasmine flowers were woven through the décor, creating a striking contrast.
The seating around the ceremonial area followed a traditional aesthetic, with wooden chairs featuring ivory-toned upholstery that complemented the warm orange-and-gold palette.
Intricate wall designs crafted using traditional techniques featured colourful handmade figures, transforming the festive setting into a vibrant showcase of Indian craftsmanship.
Ganesha was welcomed with dhol beats and dancing with Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant seen participating in the aagaman celerbations. Radhika also performed a classical dance choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.
View this post on Instagram
The food spread was equally elaborate, featuring Maharashtrian, Gujarati and South Indian specialities, along with Indo-Chinese dishes and an assortment of chaats. Highlights from the menu included misal pav, kothambir vadi, batata vada, methi dhokla, ghee podi idli, bisi bele bhaat, chilli paneer and traditional modaks. Guests were also served refreshing welcome drinks, including anaar panna, aam panna and lassi, as reported by Curly Tales.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.