Inside ‘Antilia Cha Raja’: A look at the Ambanis’ grand Ganesh Chaturthi decor

The Ambani family is known for its grand celebrations, from lavish weddings to elaborate Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. This year’s celebration at their 27-storey South Mumbai residence, Antilia, was no exception. Centred around their home Ganpati idol, ‘Antilia Cha Raja’, the festivities brought together devotion, tradition and grandeur.

The family welcomed Ganesha on September 13 with temple-inspired décor, handmade installations, thousands of lights and a star-studded guest list featuring several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, among others.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.