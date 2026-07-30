Vidya Balan on why she stopped trying to fit Bollywood’s beauty standards: ‘I was 26’

Vidya Balan opens up about gaining weight, feeling insecure, and trying to fit into a younger image in Bollywood. (Source: Vidya/Instagram)

For an actor celebrated today for her bold choices and self-assured screen presence, Vidya Balan’s early years in the film industry were filled with doubt, criticism, and deep insecurity.

In an interview, Vidya once opened up about how external pressure and internal conflict affected her emotionally and physically. She shared:

“What people don’t understand about weight—but what I’ve understood through my work with my healer over the years—is weight is also protection. When you feel insecure, a lot of times you put on weight.”

The Emmy-nominated actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta at age 26, revealed that being told she wasn’t “young enough” for certain roles had a lasting impact on her self-esteem.