Indian spring guide: 5 low-maintenance flowers for a vibrant balcony

As per science, gardening also helps uplift the mood and raise the spirits!

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 04:59 PM IST
flowerAfrican Marigold (Tagetes erecta) is about 12–36 inches tall with large, pom-pom-like yellow or orange flowers (Image: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

There’s a reason spring feels lighter. Longer days, warmer sun, and—most importantly—flowers. Studies have shown that being around flowering plants can boost mood, reduce stress, and even improve focus. Bright colours stimulate the brain, while gardening itself releases feel-good hormones like serotonin and dopamine. Even a small balcony with blooms can make a home feel calmer and more alive.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

If you’re looking to add colour without too much effort, these five flowering plants are easy to grow, beginner-friendly, and perfect for Indian spring weather.

1. Marigold (Tagetes spp.)

Marigolds are one of the easiest flowers to grow and a staple in Indian homes. Sow the seeds now, and you’ll see cheerful golden-orange blooms by March. They thrive in full sun and grow well in pots and garden beds. Marigolds require moderate watering and minimal maintenance. They are heat-tolerant, attract pollinators like bees, and are ideal if you’re just starting out with gardening.

2. Bougainvillea

If you want dramatic colour with minimal care, bougainvillaea is your plant. Grow it from cuttings or young plants in well-draining soil and place it in full sun. From spring onwards, it produces vivid pink, purple, or magenta bracts. It’s drought-resistant and perfect for balconies, terraces, or climbing over trellises. Once established, it requires minimal watering or pruning, making it ideal for busy gardeners.

flowers Bougainvillaea requires full, direct sun, at least 6–8+ hours daily, to produce vibrant bracts. (Image: Pexels)

3. Ixora (Jungle Flame)

Ixora brings bright red-orange flower clusters that instantly make a space look lively. Compact varieties work well in pots, while larger ones can be used as hedges. It prefers partial to full sun and regular moisture. This evergreen shrub flowers for extended periods and thrives in humid conditions, making it a low-maintenance option for colourful outdoor corners.

flowers Ixora thrives in full sun, 6–8 hours daily, for maximum blooms, but can tolerate partial shade (Image: Pexels)
Also Read | From Genda Phool to Dahlia: Indian flowers that add colours to the cold

4. Jasmine (Mogra)

Few flowers match the calming effect of jasmine. Its fragrance alone can uplift the mood. Jasmine can be propagated from cuttings and thrives in bright, indirect light. It needs well-draining soil and moderate watering. White blooms peak in spring, and regular pruning helps the plant grow bushier. A cultural favourite, it’s perfect for balconies and windowsills.

flowers Monsoon season is best for planting jasmines, though they can be planted throughout the year (Image: Pexels)

5. Zinnia

Zinnias are fast-growing, cheerful flowers that come in multiple colours. Directly sow the seeds now, and you’ll have blooms by late March. They love full sun and fertile soil and are highly resilient to North Indian heat. Zinnias are great for cut flowers and mass planting, adding instant brightness to any space.

Story continues below this ad
flowers Full sun (6-8+ hours) is essential for maximum blooming and preventing disease in Zinnia (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Masaba Gupta’s 'AM shot': Decoding the fashion designer's 5-ingredient immunity elixir
masaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shot
Three lifestyle hacks to reverse insulin resistance and protect your liver
3 habits to reverse fatty liver
Yami Gautam reveals secret behind her resilient marriage to Aditya Dhar: 'One of the most important elements in a relationship is...'
Yami Gautam on being married to Aditya Dhar
Cracking the code: The truth about brown vs. white eggs
Brown vs White eggs
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
These movies feel like a warm childhood memory
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NZ
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live: The game at Adelaide will decide the fate of the T20 series.
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
Masaba Gupta’s 'AM shot': Decoding the fashion designer's 5-ingredient immunity elixir
masaba likes to start her mornings with this wellness shot
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement