Indian spring guide: 5 low-maintenance flowers for a vibrant balcony

There’s a reason spring feels lighter. Longer days, warmer sun, and—most importantly—flowers. Studies have shown that being around flowering plants can boost mood, reduce stress, and even improve focus. Bright colours stimulate the brain, while gardening itself releases feel-good hormones like serotonin and dopamine. Even a small balcony with blooms can make a home feel calmer and more alive.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

If you’re looking to add colour without too much effort, these five flowering plants are easy to grow, beginner-friendly, and perfect for Indian spring weather.

1. Marigold (Tagetes spp.)

Marigolds are one of the easiest flowers to grow and a staple in Indian homes. Sow the seeds now, and you’ll see cheerful golden-orange blooms by March. They thrive in full sun and grow well in pots and garden beds. Marigolds require moderate watering and minimal maintenance. They are heat-tolerant, attract pollinators like bees, and are ideal if you’re just starting out with gardening.