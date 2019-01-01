New Beginnings

Love, Redefined

In a tweet on his upcoming film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which he makes his first big screen appearance with daughter Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor said: “An unexpected love story that will make you rethink about love.” The movie’s trailer which released on December 27 dropped a hint that it’s likely to explore same-sex romance. Sonam is perhaps the first mainstream actor to play a lesbian character in Hindi films, signalling that Bollywood was ready to look beyond stereotypes and push the discussion on gender and homosexuality forward. The movie, which also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, is scheduled to release in February.

Southern Pull

Actor Prabhas became a household name with Baahubali : The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). This year, he will be back with Sujeeth-directed Saaho, which releases on August 15. The much-anticipated action thriller, which is touted to be one of the costliest Indian movies, features him as a cop. Dulquer Salmaan, who charmed the audience with last year’s release, Karwaan, will be seen opposite Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor on April 5. The movie based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan is about Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising executive, who unwittingly becomes the ‘lucky charm’ for the Indian cricket team and her romance with the team’s captain. Will these two popular actors be successful in establishing the pan Indian appeal of southern talent? We will have to wait and watch.

Museum Piece

Padma Shri awardee and designer Wendell Rodricks’ dream of converting his heritage home in Colvale village, Goa, into a world-class costume museum will finally see the light of day as the Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre will open its doors to the public around March 2019. In a first of its kind, the 450-year-old heritage structure Casa Dona Maria will house not only the books, textiles and objects that Rodricks has collected over the last 18 years, it will also be a repository of artefacts from private donations such as statues, furniture, jewellery, costumes and accessories dating from the seventh century to the present. There will also be textiles, saris and embroideries from all over the country, representing various communities and nationalities that have also been part of Goa’s rich history. Rodricks hopes to create a research database, library and a scholar’s residence programme within the premises.

Sound Impact

After scoring her first number one hit with 2018’s breakup anthem, Thank u, next, Ariana Grande will be releasing her new album, also titled Thank U, Next, in early 2019. She’s already dropped another single, Imagine, which is steadily rising the charts with its low-to-mid tempo feels.

Indie favourites Beirut are back with Gallipoli, the title track from their upcoming album of the same name, to be released on February 1. Inspired by the big horn sounds used in church music in the European peninsula between Greece and Turkey, Gallipoli is at once uplifting and contemplative, much like most of their previous offerings.

After their single Love It If We Made It from their album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, made it to almost every best of 2018 list, the band is quickly following it up with another studio album. Notes on a Conditional Form will be released in the summer.

The original British broody rockers, The Cure will be releasing new material in 2019, a little more than a decade after 2008’s 4:13. Tour dates have already been announced from March till August, which will also see more new tracks being performed.

His last outing as Tame Impala was in 2015, but since then Australian frontman and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker has been busy working with rapper Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Kanye West and Mark Ronson. The summer of 2019 will see the release of the band’s next full-length album, although no names and dates have been confirmed.

Azadi Records, which has given a big boost to the independent hip hop scene in India, has a number of acts under it. Soon, the label will release music by Mumbai rapper Tienas, whose sounds are different from that of the Gully gang and Delhi rap. They will also introduce Kashmiri rapper Ahmer, who will present music with a message and stories from the conflict-ridden region. Their first foray outside hip hop will be a R&B trio titled Triangles. Also on their roster is Pune-based Pulpy Shilpy, who dabbles with hip hop and nu-disco music. She will release her EP in February. West Delhi boys Prabh Deep and Sez on the Beat, who collaborated on the album Class Sikh, are now a trio called Beebay along with rapper Lit Happu. 2019 may just be their year.

State of the Art

After an overhaul last year, guided by its new director Jagdip Jagpal, the India Art Fair, in its 2019 edition, will bring together 75 exhibitors from 24 Indian and international cities. To take place from January 31 to February 3, the Focus section at the IAF will comprise works by seven artists, including modernists Thota Vaikuntam and Satish Gujral. The fair visitors will also encounter 12 art projects. Several collateral exhibitions will be held across Delhi and also on display will be a BMW car painted by David Hockney. Soon after, Chennai Photo Biennale, a month-long international festival of photography, will open on February 22. Curated by artist N Pushpamala, the showcase will feature works of over 150 artists. After getting dismal reviews for its previous three editions, the Pune Biennale, meanwhile, will be curated by Khoj International Artists’ Association. It will be held in November/December. The highly anticipated children’s museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) was to have opened in late 2018, but is now set to open in 2019.

Above the Fold

After their success with their documentary Nostalgia for the Future, filmmaker Avijit Mukul Kishore and architect Rohan Shivkumar turn their directorial lens to IC Colony in Borivali, capturing the everyday that makes us all human. Architect Rahul Mehrotra’s six-year research on architecture and cities, through talks, exhibitions and essays, will develop into a book on investigating urbanism.

Stream Away

If you have finished your list of shows to binge, don’t lose heart. There is a whole new list of binge-worthy shows that will be streaming soon. Watch the transition of Queen Elizabeth as Olivia Coleman reprises the role that Claire Foy made so memorable in Netflix’s The Crown. Watch David Tennant and Michael Sheen in key roles, in Amazon Prime’s Good Omens, which has Neil Gaiman as the show-runner. There is also Idris Elbas’s Tune Up Charlie on Netflix. But winter is coming for one last time with the final season of Game of Thrones, which will be available on Hotstar.