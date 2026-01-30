‘I sometimes feel stuck, overthinking every decision’: India’s Gen Z knows how to invest, so why aren’t they doing it?

As many financially aware Gen Z Indians find themselves stuck in money paralysis, experts explain why knowledge doesn’t always lead to action—and how to break the cycle.

Written by: Swarupa Tripathy
9 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 04:58 PM IST
A realistic, modern editorial image of a Gen Z adult sitting indoors with a smartphone in hand, paused on a finance or investment app screen (no brand logos visible).India’s Gen Z is the most financially literate generation in history, armed with unprecedented access to information, yet many remain stuck in a ‘financial paralysis.' (Source: AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sristhi, 23, knows exactly what she should do with her money. She follows finance influencers on Instagram, listens to podcasts about wealth creation, and understands the basics of SIPs and mutual funds. Yet when it comes to actually investing, she freezes.

“Even though apps like Groww or Zerodha are government-approved and widely used, there’s a deep-seated fear of system failure,” she explains in a conversation with indianexpress.com. “What if the app crashes, there’s a technical glitch, or something goes wrong that I can’t control?”

It’s a peculiar paradox: India’s Gen Z is the most financially literate generation in history, armed with unprecedented access to information, yet many remain stuck in a ‘financial paralysis,’ unable to take even basic steps toward building wealth.

The information trap

For 21-year-old entrepreneur Nihal Sayyad, the freeze happens at a very specific moment. “The paralysis comes from wanting certainty in a situation that does not offer it,” he says. “The freeze usually happens at the transaction stage rather than the learning stage. I know what to do in theory, but the moment real money is involved, the fear of making a suboptimal choice takes over.”

Juhi Kharbanda can relate. The 26-year-old PR professional describes a similar moment of hesitation. “I usually freeze right before hitting ‘confirm’. That moment is filled with thoughts like, ‘What if I’m missing something?’ or ‘What if this is the wrong choice and I regret it later?’ There’s a quiet fear of not being financially smart enough yet,” she says.

Harsh Gahlaut, co-founder and CEO of investment management firm FinEdge, sees this pattern regularly. “Knowledge alone doesn’t translate into action, because money decisions are deeply emotional rather than purely logical,” he explains. “When information meets fear of loss, uncertainty about the future, and social comparison, it often leads to hesitation rather than confidence.”

Mumbai-based counselling psychologist Shweta Manghnani identifies the root of this inaction. “Today’s young adults are surrounded by advice. Save early. Invest smart. Don’t make the ‘same’ mistakes. One wrong step can ‘ruin your future’. When too many voices speak at once, clarity gets lost. Instead of feeling informed, people feel scared,” she says. In Indian families especially, she notes, money decisions carry family expectations, comparison, and pressure to “do it right”.

Story continues below this ad

The social media effect

While social media has democratised financial knowledge, it has also created new pressures. Juhi reveals that while access to information “should feel empowering, social media sometimes makes me feel behind.” To her, everyone seems to be investing early, doubling money fast, or ‘cracking the code’. “Finance influencers and podcasts are helpful, but they also create pressure like there’s a perfect strategy and I’ll fail if I don’t follow it exactly,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Nihal echoes this sentiment, adding that the “information abundance” creates the illusion that there is a perfect strategy for everything, and missing it means failure. “Social media finance content shows extreme outcomes and exaggerated success stories. This increases pressure and self-doubt,” he says.

Sristhi, despite having the advantage of chartered accountants in her family, still feels the weight of choice: “With advice coming from everywhere, it becomes difficult to decide what to trust and what to ignore, which adds to financial paralysis. Instead of feeling empowered to act, I sometimes feel stuck, overthinking every decision.”

The cost of waiting

The fear of making an irreversible mistake has real consequences. Juhi admits, “I’ve delayed starting SIPs or investing in stocks because I was scared of choosing the wrong platform or entering at the wrong time. Emotionally, it cost me confidence—I started doubting my ability to make adult financial decisions. Financially, it cost me time, which I now realise is one of the biggest assets at my age.”

Story continues below this ad

For Nihal, the cost was similarly high. “Emotionally, it created ongoing stress and regret while watching opportunities pass,” he says. Financially, the cost was mainly opportunity loss rather than direct loss, especially missed compounding.

Rakesh Patil, founder of wealth management firm Journie, points to a deeper issue. He says, “The biggest mental block we see among Gen Z is the dominance of short-term gratification over long-term financial intent. Social media has significantly reshaped aspirations, creating constant pressure to keep up with trends and lifestyles that prioritise consumption over accumulation.”

He adds that this challenge is amplified by “buy now, pay later” schemes and instant credit, which weaken “two fundamental pillars of personal finance: the surplus-to-savings ratio and the income-to-debt ratio”. When these ratios become imbalanced early in life, young adults experience reduced financial flexibility, heightened anxiety, and a persistent sense of financial pressure.

The myth of the right time

Many young adults find themselves perpetually waiting for the perfect conditions. Juhi reflects, “‘Right time’ used to mean having more savings, a higher salary, or feeling 100 per cent informed. Now I’m slowly learning that the right time doesn’t arrive perfectly, it’s more about starting small, making mistakes, and learning along the way.”

Story continues below this ad

Nihal has come to a similar realisation. “Right time usually means stable income, predictable expenses, and mental clarity, which rarely align. In reality, it is a mental shortcut for feeling confident and in control. I have learned that waiting for the right time is often discomfort or ignorance,” he notes.

Manghnani explains that for many Gen Z youngsters, not deciding feels emotionally safer than deciding imperfectly. If they don’t act, they can’t ‘fail’. Anxiety pushes people to avoid choices that feel permanent. Staying stuck keeps hope alive that a better moment or clearer sign will come. Emotionally, indecision protects self-esteem.

The fear of making an irreversible mistake has real consequences. The fear of making an irreversible mistake has real consequences. (Source: AI Generated)

The emotional weight of money

For this generation, money is deeply tied to identity and self-worth. For Sristhi, money feels like “both a tool I try to control and something that controls me, consciously and unconsciously. This dual relationship plays a significant role in how I experience adulthood. In many ways, money shapes almost 50 per cent of my sense of independence and self-worth.”

Juhi’s relationship with money is evolving. She explains, “Earlier, money felt like something that controlled my choices—what risks I could take, how independent I could be. Now, I’m trying to see it as a tool, not a measure of my worth. When I manage money well, I feel more adult, more independent, and more confident.”

Story continues below this ad

“Money in our country is rarely just money. It carries ideas of responsibility, family honour, sacrifice, and ‘doing the right thing’. When decisions feel moral, mistakes feel personal. Young adults start doubting themselves. Over time, this weakens self-trust,” observes Manghnani.

Breaking the cycle

So how can Gen Z move from knowledge to action? Experts suggest shifting the focus from perfection to progress.

Gahlaut stresses structure over sophistication. He tells indianexpress.com, “What’s missing is not awareness, but clarity and structure. Financial progress requires a disciplined process, prioritisation, and guidance that helps convert intent into execution. Without a clear framework and a trusted expert to filter noise and anchor decisions to long-term goals, financial aspirations remain abstract.”

Patil offers practical advice: “Young adults benefit most from simple, behaviour-led frameworks that prioritise progress over perfection. The first step is to build the habit of consistently saving and investing at least 15-20 per cent of monthly income. Creating an emergency fund of at least 6 months’ income brings psychological comfort and reduces the fear of making irreversible mistakes.”

Story continues below this ad

He also stresses the importance of reframing expectations. “Financial advice for Gen Z needs to move away from the idea of ‘maximising returns’ and towards building confidence through process and habit. Great investing is intentionally boring. It’s systematic, disciplined, and repetitive,” he explains.

Snehashish Das, a quant and financial planning expert, adds that financial advice needs to focus less on beating benchmarks and more on building consistency. He mentions, “When young adults see that investing is reversible, adjustable, and forgiving over time, fear reduces. Advisors and platforms should normalise starting small, making mistakes, and course-correcting.”

He suggests that a useful framework is to separate money into three buckets: safety, growth, and lifestyle. “Safety covers emergency savings, growth is a simple SIP in a diversified equity fund, and lifestyle is guilt-free spending. Starting with automation rather than optimisation is key. A basic SIP set up and left untouched for a year is far more powerful than endlessly researching the best fund. Imperfection is not a risk in investing; inactivity is,” he says.

For India’s Gen Z, the path forward isn’t about acquiring more knowledge; it’s about building the confidence to use what they already know. In a world that demands perfection, the most revolutionary act might just be starting imperfectly.

Story continues below this ad

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.

Swarupa Tripathy
Swarupa Tripathy
twitter

Swarupa is a Senior Sub Editor for the lifestyle desk at The Indian Express. With professional experience spanning newsrooms in both India and the UK, she brings an authoritative and global perspective to her reporting, focusing on human-centric stories that inform and inspire readers with valuable, well-researched insights. Experience and Career Swarupa’s career reflects a balance of strong editorial instincts and solid academic grounding. She holds a Master's degree in Media Management with Distinction from the University of Glasgow, a foundation that sharpened her editorial instincts and commitment to a digital-first approach. Before joining The Indian Express, she gained valuable feature writing experience at Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd (The Times Group) in India. She later broadened her scope in the UK, working at Connect Publishing Group in Glasgow, where she covered stories concerning South Asian communities, managed cross-platform publishing, and reported from live events. Her current role as Senior Sub Editor at The Indian Express leverages this diverse, multi-national experience. Expertise and Focus Areas Swarupa’s work focuses on issues that influence daily life, with every story rooted in careful research and data: Health & Wellness: Covers topics across fitness, nutrition, and psychology, empowering readers with evidence-based information. Societal Dynamics: Reports on relationships, generational shifts (especially Gen Z), and the unseen factors influencing mental health and employee well-being (e.g., washroom anxiety). Art & Culture: Focuses on the realms of Indian and global art, culture, and social movements. Approach: Specialises in data-driven storytelling, SEO-led content creation, and leveraging a strong foundation in digital journalism to ensure maximum audience understanding and reach. Swarupa's profile adheres strictly to E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness). Her Master's degree with Distinction from the University of Glasgow and her tenure in international newsrooms (India and the UK) establish her as an exceptionally authoritative editorial voice. Her practical expertise in digital journalism, coupled with a focus on delivering well-researched and empowering content, ensures that her readers receive highly trustworthy, verified information across complex lifestyle beats. Find all stories by Swarupa Tripathy here. ... Read More

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
Neurologist reveals the single habit with the highest health return: 'People are getting up at 4 am for yoga, morning walks...'
exercise
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
art
Amrita Sher-Gil: Six works that still speak to us
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement