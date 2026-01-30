‘I sometimes feel stuck, overthinking every decision’: India’s Gen Z knows how to invest, so why aren’t they doing it?

Sristhi, 23, knows exactly what she should do with her money. She follows finance influencers on Instagram, listens to podcasts about wealth creation, and understands the basics of SIPs and mutual funds. Yet when it comes to actually investing, she freezes.

“Even though apps like Groww or Zerodha are government-approved and widely used, there’s a deep-seated fear of system failure,” she explains in a conversation with indianexpress.com. “What if the app crashes, there’s a technical glitch, or something goes wrong that I can’t control?”

It’s a peculiar paradox: India’s Gen Z is the most financially literate generation in history, armed with unprecedented access to information, yet many remain stuck in a ‘financial paralysis,’ unable to take even basic steps toward building wealth.

The information trap

For 21-year-old entrepreneur Nihal Sayyad, the freeze happens at a very specific moment. “The paralysis comes from wanting certainty in a situation that does not offer it,” he says. “The freeze usually happens at the transaction stage rather than the learning stage. I know what to do in theory, but the moment real money is involved, the fear of making a suboptimal choice takes over.”

Juhi Kharbanda can relate. The 26-year-old PR professional describes a similar moment of hesitation. “I usually freeze right before hitting ‘confirm’. That moment is filled with thoughts like, ‘What if I’m missing something?’ or ‘What if this is the wrong choice and I regret it later?’ There’s a quiet fear of not being financially smart enough yet,” she says.

Harsh Gahlaut, co-founder and CEO of investment management firm FinEdge, sees this pattern regularly. “Knowledge alone doesn’t translate into action, because money decisions are deeply emotional rather than purely logical,” he explains. “When information meets fear of loss, uncertainty about the future, and social comparison, it often leads to hesitation rather than confidence.”

Mumbai-based counselling psychologist Shweta Manghnani identifies the root of this inaction. “Today’s young adults are surrounded by advice. Save early. Invest smart. Don’t make the ‘same’ mistakes. One wrong step can ‘ruin your future’. When too many voices speak at once, clarity gets lost. Instead of feeling informed, people feel scared,” she says. In Indian families especially, she notes, money decisions carry family expectations, comparison, and pressure to “do it right”.

The social media effect

While social media has democratised financial knowledge, it has also created new pressures. Juhi reveals that while access to information “should feel empowering, social media sometimes makes me feel behind.” To her, everyone seems to be investing early, doubling money fast, or ‘cracking the code’. “Finance influencers and podcasts are helpful, but they also create pressure like there’s a perfect strategy and I’ll fail if I don’t follow it exactly,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Nihal echoes this sentiment, adding that the “information abundance” creates the illusion that there is a perfect strategy for everything, and missing it means failure. “Social media finance content shows extreme outcomes and exaggerated success stories. This increases pressure and self-doubt,” he says.

Sristhi, despite having the advantage of chartered accountants in her family, still feels the weight of choice: “With advice coming from everywhere, it becomes difficult to decide what to trust and what to ignore, which adds to financial paralysis. Instead of feeling empowered to act, I sometimes feel stuck, overthinking every decision.”

The cost of waiting

The fear of making an irreversible mistake has real consequences. Juhi admits, “I’ve delayed starting SIPs or investing in stocks because I was scared of choosing the wrong platform or entering at the wrong time. Emotionally, it cost me confidence—I started doubting my ability to make adult financial decisions. Financially, it cost me time, which I now realise is one of the biggest assets at my age.”

For Nihal, the cost was similarly high. “Emotionally, it created ongoing stress and regret while watching opportunities pass,” he says. Financially, the cost was mainly opportunity loss rather than direct loss, especially missed compounding.

Rakesh Patil, founder of wealth management firm Journie, points to a deeper issue. He says, “The biggest mental block we see among Gen Z is the dominance of short-term gratification over long-term financial intent. Social media has significantly reshaped aspirations, creating constant pressure to keep up with trends and lifestyles that prioritise consumption over accumulation.”

He adds that this challenge is amplified by “buy now, pay later” schemes and instant credit, which weaken “two fundamental pillars of personal finance: the surplus-to-savings ratio and the income-to-debt ratio”. When these ratios become imbalanced early in life, young adults experience reduced financial flexibility, heightened anxiety, and a persistent sense of financial pressure.

The myth of the right time

Many young adults find themselves perpetually waiting for the perfect conditions. Juhi reflects, “‘Right time’ used to mean having more savings, a higher salary, or feeling 100 per cent informed. Now I’m slowly learning that the right time doesn’t arrive perfectly, it’s more about starting small, making mistakes, and learning along the way.”

Nihal has come to a similar realisation. “Right time usually means stable income, predictable expenses, and mental clarity, which rarely align. In reality, it is a mental shortcut for feeling confident and in control. I have learned that waiting for the right time is often discomfort or ignorance,” he notes.

Manghnani explains that for many Gen Z youngsters, not deciding feels emotionally safer than deciding imperfectly. If they don’t act, they can’t ‘fail’. Anxiety pushes people to avoid choices that feel permanent. Staying stuck keeps hope alive that a better moment or clearer sign will come. Emotionally, indecision protects self-esteem.

The emotional weight of money

For this generation, money is deeply tied to identity and self-worth. For Sristhi, money feels like “both a tool I try to control and something that controls me, consciously and unconsciously. This dual relationship plays a significant role in how I experience adulthood. In many ways, money shapes almost 50 per cent of my sense of independence and self-worth.”

Juhi’s relationship with money is evolving. She explains, “Earlier, money felt like something that controlled my choices—what risks I could take, how independent I could be. Now, I’m trying to see it as a tool, not a measure of my worth. When I manage money well, I feel more adult, more independent, and more confident.”

“Money in our country is rarely just money. It carries ideas of responsibility, family honour, sacrifice, and ‘doing the right thing’. When decisions feel moral, mistakes feel personal. Young adults start doubting themselves. Over time, this weakens self-trust,” observes Manghnani.

Breaking the cycle

So how can Gen Z move from knowledge to action? Experts suggest shifting the focus from perfection to progress.

Gahlaut stresses structure over sophistication. He tells indianexpress.com, “What’s missing is not awareness, but clarity and structure. Financial progress requires a disciplined process, prioritisation, and guidance that helps convert intent into execution. Without a clear framework and a trusted expert to filter noise and anchor decisions to long-term goals, financial aspirations remain abstract.”

Patil offers practical advice: “Young adults benefit most from simple, behaviour-led frameworks that prioritise progress over perfection. The first step is to build the habit of consistently saving and investing at least 15-20 per cent of monthly income. Creating an emergency fund of at least 6 months’ income brings psychological comfort and reduces the fear of making irreversible mistakes.”

He also stresses the importance of reframing expectations. “Financial advice for Gen Z needs to move away from the idea of ‘maximising returns’ and towards building confidence through process and habit. Great investing is intentionally boring. It’s systematic, disciplined, and repetitive,” he explains.

Snehashish Das, a quant and financial planning expert, adds that financial advice needs to focus less on beating benchmarks and more on building consistency. He mentions, “When young adults see that investing is reversible, adjustable, and forgiving over time, fear reduces. Advisors and platforms should normalise starting small, making mistakes, and course-correcting.”

He suggests that a useful framework is to separate money into three buckets: safety, growth, and lifestyle. “Safety covers emergency savings, growth is a simple SIP in a diversified equity fund, and lifestyle is guilt-free spending. Starting with automation rather than optimisation is key. A basic SIP set up and left untouched for a year is far more powerful than endlessly researching the best fund. Imperfection is not a risk in investing; inactivity is,” he says.

For India’s Gen Z, the path forward isn’t about acquiring more knowledge; it’s about building the confidence to use what they already know. In a world that demands perfection, the most revolutionary act might just be starting imperfectly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.