In the Greens

Written by Zeenish Imroz

The lawns of the India International Centre in Delhi might have seen several festivities in the past but dressing them right now are sculptures by 11 of India’s prominent artists — from Himmat Shah to Latika Katt, G Reghu, Satish Gupta and Vipul Kumar (pictured). “The exhibition celebrates material as well as artists,” says curator Uma Nair.

So right at the center of the lawn is Rudra Shiva by Gupta, where the Delhi-based artist takes iconographic symbols of Shiva as Rudra, but borrows from South Asian tradition for the representation. The Buddhist elements are evident, as he crafts flames on the pillar that also has the figure of Shiva.

Jaipur-based Shah shares two bronzes — an Untitled 2008 work with an archetypal head and a bust designed with knife incisions, and the 2006 linear work Head of King.

The artists also play with the mediums — if Sonia Sareen experiments with stained glass, mosaic and glass, Biman Das has worked with copper and bronze. Simran KS Lamba uses copper and wood to depict the pain a tree undergoes when cut. “There are several scars,” says Lamba.

The exhibition is on till December 28.