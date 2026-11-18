If you had to pick a word to sum up 2026, what would it be? Cambridge Dictionary has an answer: ‘human’.

As a noun, Cambridge Dictionary defines ‘human’ as ‘a person’. As an adjective, it has several meanings, including ‘being, relating to, or belonging to a person or to people as opposed to animals’ and ‘having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines’.

But why has a word that has existed for centuries been chosen now?

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.