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If you had to pick a word to sum up 2026, what would it be? Cambridge Dictionary has an answer: ‘human’.
As a noun, Cambridge Dictionary defines ‘human’ as ‘a person’. As an adjective, it has several meanings, including ‘being, relating to, or belonging to a person or to people as opposed to animals’ and ‘having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines’.
But why has a word that has existed for centuries been chosen now?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“Every year, dictionaries select a Word of the Year to capture something larger than language itself: the cultural mood, collective anxieties, aspirations and preoccupations of a particular moment in history,” explains Radhika Dua, English Language and Verbal Reasoning Faculty, Career Launcher. She adds that the choice is not necessarily the newest or most frequently used word, but one whose usage and cultural resonance make it representative of its time.
Cambridge’s recent choices offer an interesting timeline: ‘hallucinate’ in 2023, as AI entered everyday conversations; ‘manifest’ in 2024, amid a fascination with intention and aspiration; and ‘parasocial’ in 2025, as our relationships with celebrities, influencers and AI grew increasingly complicated.
For Dua, ‘human’ brings together several of these conversations. Although the word has existed for centuries, she says, it has acquired “an extraordinary contemporary relevance” as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly capable of tasks once associated with people.
This changing distinction is also reflected in how we use the word. Cambridge Dictionary lexicographer Colin McIntosh points to the growing use of expressions such as ‘human-made’, which distinguish work created by people from that generated by AI.
“AI is changing how we talk about being human,” McIntosh said in a press statement.
Dua believes the choice also raises questions about what distinguishes human experiences from machine-generated output. “There is something deeply ironic about human being chosen as the Word of the Year in an age increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence. The more sophisticated our machines become, the more urgently we seem to be asking ourselves what it means to be human,” she says.
She points to qualities such as empathy, forgiveness, and the ability to find meaning in experiences that cannot always be explained. “I am reminded of Alexander Pope’s famous words: ‘To err is human; to forgive, divine.’ Perhaps our imperfections are not shortcomings to be engineered away. Our capacity to falter, to feel, to empathise, to forgive, to love and to find meaning in experiences that cannot always be explained is integral to the human condition,” she says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.