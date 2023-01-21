Kerala’s breathtaking folk and traditional dances set the stage ablaze in Chandigarh

In an outreach initiative, the Kerala Tourism department hosted a cultural event in The Lalit Chandigarh hotel in which the performers on stage showcased the state’s unique traditional and folk arts. The stage was set ablaze in a stream of colours as Mohiniyattam dancers, Kalaripayattu warriors, Theyyam thespians and masked Kathakali troupes wowed the 200-plus audience members in attendance.

A Mayilattam performer on stage. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Mohiniyattam is the classical dance form of the state. The dance derives its name from Mohini – a Hindu goddess who is the female avatar of the god Vishnu. The troupe of dancers donned the traditional ivory and gold costumes, and performed the classical repertoire.

A troupe of Mohiniyattam dancers. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Another striking performance was of the Mayilattam. This is an eye-catching dance that is performed with an elaborate peacock costume. The outfit was adorned with peacock feathers and the dancer also had a puppet that is in the shape of a peacock. Extensive make-up and the headdress completed the look.

Kathakali dancers wow the audience. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Of course, no cultural programme is complete without the famous Kathakali dance. The dancer performed on stage with the iconic green-faced makeup. The choreography and storytelling were breathtaking, to say the least. North Kerala’s popular art form Theyyam was also showcased at the event. The ritualistic dance form boasts a very detailed and intricate mask and headdress.

Theyyam is a popular art form from North Kerala. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Kerala Tourism has been making headlines of late as it is revamping its tourism strategy. A statement from the department has stated that they want to move the focus away from just the beaches and backwaters, and aim to make it a more diverse destination.

The peacock motif is the highlight of the Mayilattam costume. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Commenting on the marketing campaigns, the tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas said in a statement, “We now want to transform the whole of Kerala into an interconnected tourist haven, where visitors get plenty of choices and diverse experiences. All this will make a trip to Kerala, a wholesome experience for visitors looking for diverse experiences – be it a stay in a houseboat or a caravan, ecologically responsible adventure activities or visits to heritage and cultural centres.”

The southern state was also part of the New York Times’ list of 52 destinations for 2023.

