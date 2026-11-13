In a first, Indian climbers scale Himachal Pradesh’s Tharang II peak via unexplored route

In 2016, British climber Charlie French and Swedish mountaineer Anette Kinde made the first recorded ascent of a 6,025-metre peak in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Miyar Valley via its southwest face, naming it Shailaputri. Nearly a decade later, an Indian expedition has added a significant new chapter to the mountain’s climbing history.

Subhajit Banerjee and Suresh Singh became the first Indian climbers to summit the peak, also known as Tharang II, while establishing a new route. The achievement, however, came after a test of endurance, technical skill, and judgement.

After nearly 12 hours of climbing, the first summit team turned back just 70 metres short of the peak as darkness and exhaustion made continuing unsafe. Expedition leader Rency Thomas chose to prioritise the team’s safety, reassess the situation, and plan another attempt after a day’s recovery.

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The expedition, named Team Transcend, comprised five clients and a five-member technical climbing crew, including Thomas, lead guide Banerjee, Mukesh Rana, Suresh Singh, and Mimraj. On September 22, Banerjee and Singh finally reached the summit, marking a significant milestone in Indian mountaineering.

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Thomas reflects on the historic climb, its challenges, the retreat, and the teamwork and judgment behind its success.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Why is this being described as the first recorded Indian ascent of Tharang II?

Tharang II, also known as Shailaputri, is a 6,000-metre-class peak in the remote Miyar Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Although the neighbouring Tharang I had been climbed earlier, Tharang II remained unclimbed until 2016, when Charlie French and Anette Kinde made its first ascent in alpine style and named it Shailaputri.

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Since then, Indian and international climbing teams have attempted to scale the peak, but it has continued to present significant technical challenges. Our ascent on September 22 is being described as the first recorded Indian ascent because, based on the published climbing records available to us, no earlier Indian ascent has been documented.

What makes our achievement particularly significant is not just reaching the summit but also the route we followed. We climbed the southwest face, gained the central spur and then continued towards the west ridge to reach the summit. The upper section involved steep ice and mixed climbing, and the route differed from the line described in the 2016 first-ascent report.

Q. Can you describe the terrain and climbing conditions on Tharang II?

The southwest face of Tharang II is predominantly rocky, but it would be misleading to describe it as a straightforward rock climb. The terrain changes considerably as you gain altitude, and the combination of loose rock, potential rockfall, steep ice, and mixed climbing makes route selection particularly important.

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One of the major challenges was negotiating the loose rock on the lower and middle sections of the face. On such terrain, every movement requires care because dislodged rocks can endanger climbers below. It also slows the ascent. You cannot simply climb as quickly as your physical fitness allows; you have to move at a pace dictated by the terrain and the team’s safety.

The upper section presented a different set of challenges. After climbing the central spur and moving towards the west ridge, we encountered approximately 90 metres of steep ice at an angle of around 70 to 80 degrees, followed by mixed climbing and dry-tooling. This required precise footwork, secure ice-axe placements and the ability to transition efficiently between rock and ice.

Cornices along the ridge added another layer of complexity. A cornice can conceal the actual ridge line and create an overhanging mass of snow that may be unstable. Choosing the correct line through this section was therefore critical.

A glimpse of the expedition (Photo: Rency Thomas) A glimpse of the expedition (Photo: Rency Thomas)

Q. How did you prepare for the expedition?

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Our preparation began with understanding the mountain and the available information about its previous ascent. We studied the route descriptions, terrain, access to the face, and likely technical difficulties, while recognising that published reports can only tell you so much. Once you are on the mountain, you have to assess the actual conditions and adapt accordingly.

Physical preparation for a climb of this nature goes beyond general endurance. You need the capacity to sustain long hours of movement at altitude, carry your own equipment, negotiate steep terrain, and maintain concentration when fatigued. Technical preparation is equally important. Rock protection, ice screws, snow anchors, rope management, rappelling, and efficient movement over mixed terrain must be well understood before the summit push.

Porters were used only up to Camp 3 at 4,820 metres to transport equipment, rations, and other supplies. Subhajit Banerjee and Suresh Singh’s successful summit push was conducted in a self-reliant style, without guides, Sherpas, high-altitude porters, or fixed ropes supporting their ascent. They carried the technical equipment required for the climb and made route decisions as the terrain unfolded.

One of the most important aspects of preparation, however, is planning for the possibility that things may not go as expected. Our first summit attempt was called off approximately 70 metres below the top after nearly 12 hours of climbing. The team returned to the summit camp at around 2 am. We allowed time for recovery, reassessed the situation, and then made a second attempt with the strongest climbers.

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Q. You climbed via the central spur of the southwest face before joining the west ridge. Tell us more about this route

The route followed the southwest face of Tharang II, gaining the central spur before continuing towards the upper west face and west ridge. The broad line was informed by the available information on the mountain, but the precise route had to be selected and negotiated on the ground.

From a distance, a mountain face can appear to offer a clear line. Once you start climbing it, however, the reality is very different. Loose rock, changes in the angle of the face, ice quality, and hazards associated with the ridge all influence where you can safely move.

The central spur offered a line through the face, but reaching it required careful climbing and route-finding. Higher up, the team had to transition from rocky terrain to ice and mixed ground. The decision to continue via the west ridge involved assessing the upper terrain, particularly the steep ice and cornices along the ridge.

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The important distinction is that we were not simply following a marked or fixed route. The team had to identify a viable line, adapt to the terrain, and negotiate the technical sections without fixed ropes. We regard this as an important exploratory achievement, and the submitted climb report will help document the route for future reference.

Rency Thomas during the expedition (Photo: Rency Thomas) Rency Thomas during the expedition (Photo: Rency Thomas)

Q. Why did you choose not to attempt the same route as Charlie French and Anette Kinde?

Our team also approached the summit via the southwest face, but our upper line differed. After reaching the central spur, we continued via the upper west face and west ridge. This involved about 90 metres of steep ice at around 70 degrees, followed by mixed climbing and dry-tooling.

We did not regard the existence of a previous route as a reason to follow it automatically. On a technical mountain, route choice depends on the terrain, conditions, objective hazards and the line that offers a viable passage to the summit. Our decisions were based on what we assessed on the mountain rather than on an intention to repeat the earlier route exactly.

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Q. Were there any other successful or unsuccessful attempts on Tharang II?

The documented climbing history begins with the exploration of the Tharang massif in 2012. A British expedition climbed the neighbouring Tharang I and referred to the approximately 6,000-metre peak to its southwest as Tharang II.

The first recorded ascent of Tharang II took place on October 1, 2016, when Charlie French of Britain and Anette Kinde of Sweden reached the summit via the southwest face. They named the peak Shailaputri and reported the climb in the American Alpine Journal.

Their published account also describes an earlier attempt during the same expedition, when they retreated from around 5,900 metres because of weather conditions and limited time. They then returned for a second attempt and reached the summit.

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Since then, Indian and international climbers have shown interest in the peak, although establishing a complete history of every attempt is difficult because not all expeditions publish formal reports.

Our expedition achieved what available published records indicate is the first recorded Indian ascent. We encountered significant technical challenges during our first summit attempt and turned around approximately 70 metres below the summit. After recovery and reassessment, Subhajit Banerjee and Suresh Singh made the successful attempt on September 22.

We have submitted our report to the Indian Mountaineering Foundation so that the details of the ascent, route, and summit can become part of the formal mountaineering record.

A glimpse of the expedition (Photo: Rency Thomas) A glimpse of the expedition (Photo: Rency Thomas)

Q. What does the ascent reveal about the Miyar Valley?

The Miyar Valley has tremendous potential for technical mountaineering and exploration. It has a remarkable concentration of peaks, glaciers, rock faces, and ridges, many of which still have limited published climbing histories. The successful ascent of Tharang II demonstrates that there is scope not only to climb known peaks but also to explore different routes on them and document new lines.

Many classic rock pinnacles and glaciated peaks in the Miyar Valley region remain unclimbed or virgin. To name a few, Tharang III is yet to be climbed by anyone, while Tharang I is still awaiting its first Indian summit. The iconic rock pinnacles include Neverseen Tower, Castle Peak, and Iris Peak, among others.

I expect interest in Miyar to grow as more expedition reports, photographs, and route information become available. That could encourage experienced Indian climbers to explore the region and help strengthen India’s technical mountaineering culture.

At the same time, I hope future expeditions will approach the valley with respect for its environment and the risks involved. Responsible exploration means documenting routes accurately, sharing information, minimising environmental impact, and recognising when conditions require a retreat.