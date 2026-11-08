Imran Khan may have taken a long hiatus from Bollywood, but the actor is slowly finding his way back in the spotlight. Speaking to Hollywood Reporter India, the Break Ke Baad actor spilt his wellness secrets: “The metaphorical wellness kit includes sleep and hydration. These are non-negotiables. The physiological kit involves fish oils, multivitamins, retinol and hydrating serums.”

And the best wellness advice he has received? “Live in your body. It’s about just being present. You’re always in your body, but to what extent? Are you actually living and being in the present moment? That was kind of a detail of understanding that I realised recently,” shared the Bollywood actor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Sleep

Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant & HOD, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, says that good sleep is one of the most important factors for both physical and mental health. “When we sleep well, the brain clears waste, repairs itself, and stores memories. Poor sleep over time increases the risk of problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, anxiety, obesity, and even memory decline,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Omega-3

Dr Budhraja adds that omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that support brain, heart, and eye health. They are naturally found in fish, walnuts, flax seeds, and some plant oils. However, supplements aren’t for everyone: “Research shows omega-3 can help reduce inflammation and may support heart health. For brain health, they can help memory and mood in some people,” he shares.

However, he adds that if a person eats a balanced diet with fish or plant sources regularly, supplements may not be necessary. According to him, supplements are more useful for those with “deficiencies or poor diets”.

Sleep is crucial for recovery. (Magnific) Sleep is crucial for recovery. (Magnific)

Hydration

Sanchi Tiwari, a nutritionist at Lord’s Mark Biotech, says that the best way to understand signs of dehydration is to listen to the body. “Your body’s thirst cues are the most reliable indicator of your hydration needs. If you don’t get enough water, your kidneys may struggle to function properly, leading to urine that is yellow or dark yellow. Your body will signal when you need more water,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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Retinol

Dr Meenu Malik, Consultant, Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology, Aakash Healthcare, adds that retinol is good for ageing skin as it boosts collagen, reduces pigmentation and uneven texture, and treats fine lines. But she cautions those with sensitive skin, since retinol might irritate or leave sensitive skin dry.

She stresses a simple skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturising, daily sunscreen, hydration, and a healthy lifestyle to maintain healthy skin. “The key is to do it and choose products that are good for your skin type rather than following what is trendy,” Dr Malik concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.