‘I would love to add some bling to your teeth’: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma reveals story behind his diamond smile

When musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma appeared on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast, he made an unusual revelation: he had diamond embellishments installed over his natural teeth. Sharing his experience, he said, “I met a dentist in LA who told me, I would love to add some bling to your teeth, and she did this as well. She told me you can treat it like braces, too…These are real diamonds; they also have two real gems. She told me whenever you want them removed, just come to me, I will remove them…I was like, okay, let’s have it for a year or so…”

While the idea of “blinged-out” teeth may sound glamorous, experts caution that such cosmetic choices should be approached carefully.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Are diamond teeth safe?

According to Dr Bhumika Madan, Senior Consultant & Head of Dentistry at Aakash Healthcare, dental jewellery can be safe, but only under the right conditions. “Dental jewels, including diamonds, are generally considered safe when applied temporarily and by a qualified dentist,” she explains. “However, the quality of the material and the technique used are critical factors.”

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The hidden risks to oral health

One of the biggest concerns with dental jewellery is hygiene. Dr Madan points out that these embellishments can make oral care more challenging. “Plaque tends to accumulate around the jewellery, especially in areas that are difficult to clean. Over time, this can increase the risk of tooth decay and gum infections,” she says.

Extended use without proper care can significantly worsen these risks. Without regular cleaning and dental supervision, even a small accessory can become a source of long-term oral health issues, she explains.

Beyond hygiene, dental jewellery may also affect the structure and function of teeth. “If not placed correctly, or if removed without professional care, there can be enamel erosion,” says Dr Madan. Since enamel does not regenerate, any damage can be permanent.

She further adds that larger or improperly fitted pieces may interfere with natural bite alignment. “This can lead to discomfort or uneven pressure on teeth over time,” she notes.

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Precautions and aftercare matter

Despite the risks, experts do not completely rule out the trend. Instead, they emphasise responsible use. “Moderation is key,” Dr Madan says. “If someone opts for dental jewellery, it should be for a limited duration and always under professional supervision.”

Aftercare is equally crucial. She recommends maintaining excellent oral hygiene, including gentle brushing around the jewel and careful flossing. “Avoid hard or sticky foods that could dislodge the jewellery,” she advises. “And if there is any pain, irritation, or looseness, it should be removed immediately by a dentist.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.