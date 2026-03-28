‘I would collapse before him’: Suniel Shetty opens up about the one thing that breaks him as a parent; psychiatrist weighs in

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When it comes to strength, we often associate actors with resilience and composure. But even the toughest personalities have moments of vulnerability—especially when it’s centred around family. On Figuring Out, Suniel Shetty opened up about what truly breaks him emotionally, and when asked about the weakest he has ever felt, his answer was deeply personal.
“I guess as a father anytime anything with the kids, I can never handle it,” he said, referring to his children Ahan and Athiya Shetty, and son-in-law KL Rahul.
Admitting how even the smallest things can shake him, the actor said: “If Ahan fell and there was a bruise on his head, I think I would collapse before him,” adding, “You’re physically strong for yourself, and you’re there for everybody, but these matters, I can’t handle it.”
His vulnerability didn’t stop there. Talking about his parents’ health, he added, “To this date, dad is unwell, mom is unwell. I can’t handle it.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Dhara Ghuntla, Psychologist / Psychotherapist, Independent practitioner, affiliated with Sujay hospital, 7 hills hospital, Criticare Hospital, such emotional response is more common than people think. It stems from a deep-rooted sense of attachment, responsibility, and the instinct to protect.
“When fathers see their child in pain—even something as small as a bruise—it can trigger feelings of helplessness, guilt, or fear,” she explains. Many fathers strongly associate their role with keeping their children safe, so even minor discomfort can feel overwhelming.
Interestingly, fathers who may not express emotions openly in daily life can experience intense emotional surges when it comes to their children. This is closely linked to empathy, where they almost feel their child’s pain as their own. In some cases, it may also reflect underlying anxiety or fear of losing control over situations involving their child’s well-being.
While this sensitivity reflects deep love and care, experts say it’s important to balance it with emotional resilience. Staying calm in difficult moments not only helps the parent cope better but also reassures the child.
Ghuntla notes that fathers can gradually work on managing these overwhelming emotions while also helping children build strength and cope with small setbacks in a healthy way.
Because sometimes, as Suniel Shetty reminds us, even the strongest people can feel the most vulnerable when it comes to the ones they love.
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.