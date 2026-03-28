‘I would collapse before him’: Suniel Shetty opens up about the one thing that breaks him as a parent; psychiatrist weighs in

Suniel Shetty says that he can't handle seeing his kids going through any problems or pain (Image: Facebook/Suniel Shetty)

When it comes to strength, we often associate actors with resilience and composure. But even the toughest personalities have moments of vulnerability—especially when it’s centred around family. On Figuring Out, Suniel Shetty opened up about what truly breaks him emotionally, and when asked about the weakest he has ever felt, his answer was deeply personal.

“I guess as a father anytime anything with the kids, I can never handle it,” he said, referring to his children Ahan and Athiya Shetty, and son-in-law KL Rahul.

Admitting how even the smallest things can shake him, the actor said: “If Ahan fell and there was a bruise on his head, I think I would collapse before him,” adding, “You’re physically strong for yourself, and you’re there for everybody, but these matters, I can’t handle it.”